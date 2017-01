Adrian Lux - All Aloud (Video ufficiale e testo)

Adrian Lux - All Aloud testo



[Verse]

The wish we grow on and on

The times that we might make it

Whisper into my soul

Love, don't forsake me



[Chorus]

We are all around, we are all aloud and chance

We are waking up, breaking up forever

Forever

Forever

Forever



We are all around, we are all aloud and chance

We are waking up, breaking up forever

Forever

Forever

Forever



[Outro]

We are waking up, breaking up

We are waking up, breaking up

We are waking up, breaking up

We are waking up, breaking up

Forever