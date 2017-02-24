Home #Afrojack Video Afrojack - Wave Your Flag (feat. Luis Fonsi) (Video ufficiale e testo)
I'm color blind, color blind to the whole world
All I see is love
I walk around with it all over my shoulders
For the both of us
I'm a traveling, traveling man
Love the universe, any way I can
I'll be gone, I'll be gone 'till November
Girl, I hope you understand

I'm a rolling, rolling stone
Where I lay my head is my home
I don't wanna see you cry no more
Just be who you are
When they tell you "You don't matter"
Tell them you're the only thing that matters
Say it loud, say it loud (hey, hey)

Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you're not alone
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you're not alone
Now wave it


Wave it
Now wave it
Wave it

Summertime, summertime, can you feel it?
Love is in the air
Another day full of hope you can breath it
World is in your hand
Come on, follow me, follow me, yeah
And I'll show you what you deserve
We can do, we can do what you wanna
Play it all back in reverse

I'm a rolling, rolling stone
Where I lay my head is my home
I don't wanna see you cry no more
Just be who you are
When they tell you "You don't matter"
Tell them you're the only thing that matters
Say it loud, say it loud (hey, hey)

Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you're not alone
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you're not alone
Now wave it

Wave it
Now wave it
Wave it

Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you're not alone
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you're not alone
Now wave it

