Afrojack - Wave Your Flag (feat. Luis Fonsi) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Afrojack - Wave Your Flag (feat. Luis Fonsi)



I'm color blind, color blind to the whole world

All I see is love

I walk around with it all over my shoulders

For the both of us

I'm a traveling, traveling man

Love the universe, any way I can

I'll be gone, I'll be gone 'till November

Girl, I hope you understand



I'm a rolling, rolling stone

Where I lay my head is my home

I don't wanna see you cry no more

Just be who you are

When they tell you "You don't matter"

Tell them you're the only thing that matters

Say it loud, say it loud (hey, hey)



Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)

Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you're not alone

Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)

When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you're not alone

Now wave it





Wave it

Now wave it

Wave it



Summertime, summertime, can you feel it?

Love is in the air

Another day full of hope you can breath it

World is in your hand

Come on, follow me, follow me, yeah

And I'll show you what you deserve

We can do, we can do what you wanna

Play it all back in reverse



I'm a rolling, rolling stone

Where I lay my head is my home

I don't wanna see you cry no more

Just be who you are

When they tell you "You don't matter"

Tell them you're the only thing that matters

Say it loud, say it loud (hey, hey)



Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)

Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you're not alone

Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)

When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you're not alone

Now wave it



Wave it

Now wave it

Wave it



Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)

Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you're not alone

Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)

When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you're not alone

Now wave it