Afrojack - Wave Your Flag (feat. Luis Fonsi) (Video ufficiale e testo)
28 condivisioni
Afrojack - Wave Your Flag (feat. Luis Fonsi) testo
I'm color blind, color blind to the whole world
All I see is love
I walk around with it all over my shoulders
For the both of us
I'm a traveling, traveling man
Love the universe, any way I can
I'll be gone, I'll be gone 'till November
Girl, I hope you understand
I'm a rolling, rolling stone
Where I lay my head is my home
I don't wanna see you cry no more
Just be who you are
When they tell you "You don't matter"
Tell them you're the only thing that matters
Say it loud, say it loud (hey, hey)
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you're not alone
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you're not alone
Now wave it
Wave it
Now wave it
Wave it
Summertime, summertime, can you feel it?
Love is in the air
Another day full of hope you can breath it
World is in your hand
Come on, follow me, follow me, yeah
And I'll show you what you deserve
We can do, we can do what you wanna
Play it all back in reverse
I'm a rolling, rolling stone
Where I lay my head is my home
I don't wanna see you cry no more
Just be who you are
When they tell you "You don't matter"
Tell them you're the only thing that matters
Say it loud, say it loud (hey, hey)
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you're not alone
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you're not alone
Now wave it
Wave it
Now wave it
Wave it
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
Anywhere you go, anywhere you go, you're not alone
Wave your flag (Yeah yeah yeah)
When the world gets cold and you feel alone, you're not alone
Now wave it
Altro su #Afrojack
-
PubblicatoAfrojack - Used To Have It All: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLa rivista olandese Quote ha svelato i cachet percepiti mediamente da alcuni dei DJ più noti al mondo. Calvin Harris è risultato essere il più pagato in...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoAfrojack ha chiesto ai fan di modificare una foto di lui vicino alla Tour Eiffel con Photoshop. Sfoglia la gallery, i risultati sono esilaranti.
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoTurn Up The Speakers: guarda il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo di Afrojack e Martin Garrix.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoTre giorni di grande EDM sugli stage di Daresbury, nell'Inghilterra nord-occidentale. Subito in scena Hardwell e Armin Van Buuren, pronta la carrellata di...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs