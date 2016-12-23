Home #Alan Walker Video Alan Walker - Routine (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Alan Walker - Routine (Video ufficiale e testo)

Alan Walker - Routine: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Alan Walker - Routine testo

Lost in your mind
I wanna know
Am I loosing my mind
Never let me go

If this night is not forever
At least we are together
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone

Anywhere whenever
Apart but still together
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone

Unconscious mind
I'm wide awake
Wanna feel one last time
Take my pain away

If this night is not forever
At least we are together
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone

Anywhere whenever
Apart but still together
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone

I'm not alone, I'm not alone
I'm not alone, I know I'm not alone
I'm not alone, I'm not alone
I'm not alone, I know I'm not alone

