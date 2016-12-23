Alan Walker - Routine (Video ufficiale e testo)
Alan Walker - Routine testo
Lost in your mind
I wanna know
Am I loosing my mind
Never let me go
If this night is not forever
At least we are together
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
Anywhere whenever
Apart but still together
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
Unconscious mind
I'm wide awake
Wanna feel one last time
Take my pain away
If this night is not forever
At least we are together
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
Anywhere whenever
Apart but still together
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I know I'm not alone
I'm not alone, I'm not alone
I'm not alone, I know I'm not alone
I'm not alone, I'm not alone
I'm not alone, I know I'm not alone
