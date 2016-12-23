Alan Walker - Routine (Video ufficiale e testo)

Alan Walker - Routine testo



Lost in your mind

I wanna know

Am I loosing my mind

Never let me go



If this night is not forever

At least we are together

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone



Anywhere whenever

Apart but still together

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone



Unconscious mind

I'm wide awake

Wanna feel one last time

Take my pain away



If this night is not forever

At least we are together

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone



Anywhere whenever

Apart but still together

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone

I know I'm not alone



I'm not alone, I'm not alone

I'm not alone, I know I'm not alone

I'm not alone, I'm not alone

I'm not alone, I know I'm not alone