Alex Palmieri - Online (Video ufficiale e testo)

Alex Palmieri - Online testo



I NEED TO SHARE MYSELF TO LET THE WORLD KNOW THAT I'M ALIVE



(EO-EO-EO )



SOMETIMES IT'S KIND OF SATISFY MY IRREPRESSIBLE SEX DRIVE



(EO-EO-EO )



AND EVERYBODY'S LOOKING FOR SOMETHING



BECAUSE NOBODY WANTS TO BE LONELY



SEARCHING FOR THE LIFE OR JUST FOR ONE NIGHT, BABY WHO CARES ABOUT



(EO-EO-EO )



FEELIN' INTOXICATED BY ALL THIS SEXUAL POSSIBILITIES



SEND ME ANOTHER PICTURES DOESN'T MATTER IF YOU LIE TO ME



THINK TO KNOW ME BETTER JUST WATCHING



MY PROFILE ID BUT YOU KNOW



IT'S JUST A DIGITAL LOVE, YEAH



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE, WHO 'S ON THE OTHER SIDE



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE, BOUNCING FROM EVERY SATELLITE



I FEEL SO TRAPPED IN THIS WAY AND I CANNOT ESCAPE



NEED TO DENY - Y -Y, MYSELF WHEN I'M ONLINE.



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE



WHEN I'M ONLINE



JUMPIN' FROM FACE TO FACE I'LL NEVER SLEEP UNTIL I'LL FIND 'YA



(EO - EO EO)



AND I 'VE TRY TO STOP MY SELF BUT I KNOW THAT I'M INFECTED,



ARE THE VIRTUAL TOXINS - YEAH



FEELIN' INTOXICATED BY ALL THIS SEXUAL POSSIBILITIES



SEND ME ANOTHER PICTURES DOESN'T MATTER IF YOU LIE TO ME



THINK TO KNOW ME BETTER JUST WATCHING MY PROFILE ID BUT YOU KNOW



I'M HANDLING YOU FROM ABOVE



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE, WHO 'S ON THE OTHER SIDE



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE, BOUNCING FROM EVERY SATELLITE



I FEEL SO TRAPPED IN THIS WAY AND I CANNOT ESCAPE



NEED TO DENY - Y -Y, MYSELF WHEN I'M ONLINE.



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE



WHEN I'M ONLINE



SPIAMI DAL TUO SCHERMO È TUTTO QUELLO CHE SAPRAI DI ME



LA TUA CARNE BRUCIA E NE RIMANE SOLO CENERE



LA TUA VOGLIA È ACCESA E LA TUA ANIMA SI SPEGNE PERCHÈ



SEI ONLINE COME ME



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE, WHO 'S ON THE OTHER SIDE



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE, BOUNCING FROM EVERY SATELLITE



I FEEL SO TRAPPED IN THIS WAY AND I CANNOT ESCAPE



NEED TO DENY - Y -Y, MYSELF WHEN I'M ONLINE.



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE



WHEN I'M ONLINE - I - INE



WHEN I'M ONLINE .