Alexandra Stan - All My People (Fedo Mora & Oki Doro Radio Edit) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Alexandra Stan - All My People (Fedo Mora & Oki Doro Radio Edit) testo



Sometimes I feel you on my body

You make my head spin



It's like somebody got inside me

Dancing under my skin



All my people

All my people

Know everything about you

But all my people

All my people

Didn't know that I mean to you



I think this virus got my baby

I need a doctor for my baby

He's gon bad he's gon bad he's gon bad he's gon bad



Sometimes I feel you on my body

You make my head spin



It's like somebody got inside me

Dancing under my skin



All my people

All my people

Know everything about you

But all my people

All my people

Didn't know that I mean to you



Thank all my people

Dancing as I sing

Everybody's moving to the rhythm that I bring

Sing all my people dancing as I sing

Everybody's moving to the rhythm that I bring



I'm watching you dancing

I'm out of control

Cause I see right through me

He's staring into my soul



And all the people you knew they didn't know about you



All my people

All my people

Know everything about you

But all my people

All my people

Didn't know that I mean to you



All my people

All my people

Know everything about you

But all my people

All my people

Didn't know that I mean to you



All my people

All my people



But all my people

All my people



All my people

All my people

Know everything about you

But all my people

All my people

Didn't know that I mean to you