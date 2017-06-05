Home #alexandra stan Video Alexandra Stan - All My People (Fedo Mora & Oki Doro Radio Edit) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Alexandra Stan - All My People (Fedo Mora & Oki Doro Radio Edit) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Alexandra Stan - All My People (Fedo Mora & Oki Doro Radio Edit): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Alexandra Stan - All My People (Fedo Mora & Oki Doro Radio Edit) testo

Sometimes I feel you on my body
You make my head spin

It's like somebody got inside me
Dancing under my skin

All my people
All my people
Know everything about you
But all my people
All my people
Didn't know that I mean to you

I think this virus got my baby
I need a doctor for my baby
He's gon bad he's gon bad he's gon bad he's gon bad

Sometimes I feel you on my body
You make my head spin

It's like somebody got inside me
Dancing under my skin

All my people
All my people
Know everything about you
But all my people
All my people
Didn't know that I mean to you

Thank all my people
Dancing as I sing
Everybody's moving to the rhythm that I bring
Sing all my people dancing as I sing
Everybody's moving to the rhythm that I bring

I'm watching you dancing
I'm out of control
Cause I see right through me
He's staring into my soul

And all the people you knew they didn't know about you

All my people
All my people
Know everything about you
But all my people
All my people
Didn't know that I mean to you

All my people
All my people
Know everything about you
But all my people
All my people
Didn't know that I mean to you

All my people
All my people

But all my people
All my people

All my people
All my people
Know everything about you
But all my people
All my people
Didn't know that I mean to you

