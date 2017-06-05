Alexandra Stan - All My People (Fedo Mora & Oki Doro Radio Edit) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Sometimes I feel you on my body
You make my head spin
It's like somebody got inside me
Dancing under my skin
All my people
All my people
Know everything about you
But all my people
All my people
Didn't know that I mean to you
I think this virus got my baby
I need a doctor for my baby
He's gon bad he's gon bad he's gon bad he's gon bad
Sometimes I feel you on my body
You make my head spin
It's like somebody got inside me
Dancing under my skin
All my people
All my people
Know everything about you
But all my people
All my people
Didn't know that I mean to you
Thank all my people
Dancing as I sing
Everybody's moving to the rhythm that I bring
Sing all my people dancing as I sing
Everybody's moving to the rhythm that I bring
I'm watching you dancing
I'm out of control
Cause I see right through me
He's staring into my soul
And all the people you knew they didn't know about you
All my people
All my people
Know everything about you
But all my people
All my people
Didn't know that I mean to you
All my people
All my people
Know everything about you
But all my people
All my people
Didn't know that I mean to you
All my people
All my people
But all my people
All my people
All my people
All my people
Know everything about you
But all my people
All my people
Didn't know that I mean to you
