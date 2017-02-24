Home #Alison Wonderland Video Alison Wonderland, M-Phazes - Messiah (Lido Remix)
Alison Wonderland, M-Phazes - Messiah (Lido Remix)

Alison Wonderland - Messiah (feat. M-Phazes) testo

Running up a hill you can't see over
All the gravel standing at your feet
Miss the way you see me when you're sober
Wish you saw the middle where we meet

'Cause we don't need words to say what we say
And I hope that you'll be okay one day

I need, to know, you're here
I'll give it all I got
As long, as you, are here
The fight will never stop, (hey)

When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah
When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah
When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah
When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah

Show me where it hurts I wanna see it
Look me in the eyes I'm not afraid
Trust me when I say you can defeat it
Don't let all these feelings go to waste

'Cause we don't need words to say what we say
And I hope that you'll be okay one day

I need, to know, you're here
I'll give it all I got
As long, as you, are here
The fight will never stop, (hey)

When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah
When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah
When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah
When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah

I give it all I got
The fight will never (fight will never)
The fight will never (the fight)
I'm your Messiah

When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah
When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah
When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah
When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah

