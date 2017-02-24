Alison Wonderland, M-Phazes - Messiah (Lido Remix)

Alison Wonderland - Messiah (feat. M-Phazes) testo



Running up a hill you can't see over

All the gravel standing at your feet

Miss the way you see me when you're sober

Wish you saw the middle where we meet



'Cause we don't need words to say what we say

And I hope that you'll be okay one day



I need, to know, you're here

I'll give it all I got

As long, as you, are here

The fight will never stop, (hey)



When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah

When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah

When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah

When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah



Show me where it hurts I wanna see it

Look me in the eyes I'm not afraid

Trust me when I say you can defeat it

Don't let all these feelings go to waste



'Cause we don't need words to say what we say

And I hope that you'll be okay one day



I need, to know, you're here

I'll give it all I got

As long, as you, are here

The fight will never stop, (hey)



When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah

When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah

When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah

When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah



I give it all I got

The fight will never (fight will never)

The fight will never (the fight)

I'm your Messiah



When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah

When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah

When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah

When you need that fire, I'm your Messiah