Aly & Fila - We Control the Sunlight (feat. Jwaydan) [Chill Out Mix] (Video ufficiale e testo)

Aly & Fila - We Control the Sunlight (feat. Jwaydan) [Chill Out Mix]



Bring me back

To a world I used to own

Where we control the Sunlight



Breathe me in

And you'll never let me go

Together we'll control the Sunlight



Bring me back

To a story left untold

So we can write the ending



Breathe me out

Even when you are alone

You can still control the Sunlight



Can you stand still

Can you dance with light

Can you hold this moment in your hand



If you run back

When this time has passed

And relive this memory

In your head



Together we control the Sunlight

Yeah we control the Sunlight

Together we control the Sunlight

Yeah we control the Sunlight

yeah yeah



Can you stand still

Can you dance with light

Can you hold this moment

In your hand



If you run back

When this time has passed

And relive this memory in your head



Together we control the Sunlight