Aly & Fila - We Control the Sunlight (feat. Jwaydan) [Chill Out Mix] (Video ufficiale e testo)

Bring me back
To a world I used to own
Where we control the Sunlight
Breathe me in
And you'll never let me go
Together we'll control the Sunlight
Bring me back
To a story left untold
So we can write the ending
Breathe me out
Even when you are alone
You can still control the Sunlight
Can you stand still
Can you dance with light
Can you hold this moment in your hand
If you run back
When this time has passed
And relive this memory
In your head
Together we control the Sunlight
Yeah we control the Sunlight
Together we control the Sunlight
Yeah we control the Sunlight
yeah yeah
Can you stand still
Can you dance with light
Can you hold this moment
In your hand
If you run back
When this time has passed
And relive this memory in your head
Together we control the Sunlight
