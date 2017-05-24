Home #Aly & Fila Video Aly & Fila - We Control the Sunlight (feat. Jwaydan) [Chill Out Mix] (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Aly & Fila - We Control the Sunlight (feat. Jwaydan) [Chill Out Mix] (Video ufficiale e testo)

Aly & Fila - We Control the Sunlight (feat. Jwaydan) [Chill Out Mix]: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Aly & Fila - We Control the Sunlight (feat. Jwaydan) [Chill Out Mix] testo

Bring me back
To a world I used to own
Where we control the Sunlight

Breathe me in
And you'll never let me go
Together we'll control the Sunlight

Bring me back
To a story left untold
So we can write the ending

Breathe me out
Even when you are alone
You can still control the Sunlight

Can you stand still
Can you dance with light
Can you hold this moment in your hand

If you run back
When this time has passed
And relive this memory
In your head

Together we control the Sunlight
Yeah we control the Sunlight
Together we control the Sunlight
Yeah we control the Sunlight
yeah yeah

Can you stand still
Can you dance with light
Can you hold this moment
In your hand

If you run back
When this time has passed
And relive this memory in your head

Together we control the Sunlight

