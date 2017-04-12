Anna Lunoe - Stay Awake (Video ufficiale e testo)
Anna Lunoe - Stay Awake testo
I used to believe in lots of things but I'm too old now
Too old to believe that there's a plan
To believe in things that keep me off balance, bloated
Not letting my hair curl or my freckles show
I believe in people and what I can create
I believe in the sun
I'm happy when it rains and ruins our hair
And forces us to change all our plans
I like the things that no one sold me
'Cause the money it costs time
Maybe I was born just to be here
Living in a moment beyond time and space
In a body made up of everything and nothing, breathing
Shining like a burning light eternal
Moving like a maniac possessed
So stay awake with me
Stay awake with me
Maybe I was born just to be here
Shining like a burning light eternal
Moving like a maniac possessed
I used to believe in lots of things but I'm too old now
Too old to believe that there's a plan
To believe in things that keep me off balance, bloated
Not letting my hair curl or my freckles show
I believe in people and what I can create
I believe in the sun
I'm happy when it rains and ruins our hair
And forces us to change all our plans
I like the things that no one sold me
'Cause the money it costs time
Maybe I was born just to be here
Living in a moment beyond time and space
In a body made up of everything and nothing, breathing
Shining like a burning light eternal
Moving like a maniac possessed
So stay awake with me
Stay awake with me
Maybe I was born just to be here
Shining like a burning light eternal
Moving like a maniac possessed
Stay awake with me
