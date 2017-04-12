Home #Anna Lunoe Video Anna Lunoe - Stay Awake (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Anna Lunoe - Stay Awake (Video ufficiale e testo)

Anna Lunoe - Stay Awake: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Anna Lunoe - Stay Awake testo

I used to believe in lots of things but I'm too old now
Too old to believe that there's a plan
To believe in things that keep me off balance, bloated
Not letting my hair curl or my freckles show
I believe in people and what I can create
I believe in the sun
I'm happy when it rains and ruins our hair
And forces us to change all our plans

I like the things that no one sold me
'Cause the money it costs time
Maybe I was born just to be here
Living in a moment beyond time and space
In a body made up of everything and nothing, breathing
Shining like a burning light eternal
Moving like a maniac possessed

So stay awake with me
Stay awake with me

Maybe I was born just to be here

Shining like a burning light eternal
Moving like a maniac possessed

I used to believe in lots of things but I'm too old now
Too old to believe that there's a plan
To believe in things that keep me off balance, bloated
Not letting my hair curl or my freckles show
I believe in people and what I can create
I believe in the sun
I'm happy when it rains and ruins our hair
And forces us to change all our plans

I like the things that no one sold me
'Cause the money it costs time
Maybe I was born just to be here
Living in a moment beyond time and space
In a body made up of everything and nothing, breathing
Shining like a burning light eternal
Moving like a maniac possessed

So stay awake with me
Stay awake with me

Maybe I was born just to be here

Shining like a burning light eternal
Moving like a maniac possessed

Stay awake with me

