Anna Lunoe - Stay Awake (Video ufficiale e testo)

Anna Lunoe - Stay Awake testo



I used to believe in lots of things but I'm too old now

Too old to believe that there's a plan

To believe in things that keep me off balance, bloated

Not letting my hair curl or my freckles show

I believe in people and what I can create

I believe in the sun

I'm happy when it rains and ruins our hair

And forces us to change all our plans



I like the things that no one sold me

'Cause the money it costs time

Maybe I was born just to be here

Living in a moment beyond time and space

In a body made up of everything and nothing, breathing

Shining like a burning light eternal

Moving like a maniac possessed



So stay awake with me

Stay awake with me



Maybe I was born just to be here



Shining like a burning light eternal

Moving like a maniac possessed



I used to believe in lots of things but I'm too old now

Too old to believe that there's a plan

To believe in things that keep me off balance, bloated

Not letting my hair curl or my freckles show

I believe in people and what I can create

I believe in the sun

I'm happy when it rains and ruins our hair

And forces us to change all our plans



I like the things that no one sold me

'Cause the money it costs time

Maybe I was born just to be here

Living in a moment beyond time and space

In a body made up of everything and nothing, breathing

Shining like a burning light eternal

Moving like a maniac possessed



So stay awake with me

Stay awake with me



Maybe I was born just to be here



Shining like a burning light eternal

Moving like a maniac possessed



Stay awake with me