AREA21 - We Did It (Video ufficiale e testo)
AREA21 - We Did It testo
[Intro]
Yeah, we fuckin' did it (we fuckin' did it)
We just motherfuckin' did it
[Verse]
Never knowing we would make it
Now we’re in here celebrating
Going crazy with my people
Shit’s a-bout to get
[Pre-Hook]
Real funny, hahaha, hmm, well well well
Remember all you motherfuckers thought that we would fail?
You-you said we would be broke, wouldn't get no clientele
But now we fuckin' did it, and I hope it gives you hell when we
[Hook]
Pull up in that Maser-rati
Pull off in that new Bu-gatti
This is special, you can feel it
We just motherfuckin' did it
We just motherfuckin' did it
[Pre-Hook]
Real funny, hahaha, hmm, well well well
Remember all you motherfuckers thought that we would fail?
You-you said we would be broke, wouldn't get no clientele
But now we fuckin' did it, and I hope it gives you hell when we
[Hook]
Pull up in that Maser-rati
Pull off in that new Bu-gatti
This is special, you can feel it
We just motherfuckin' did it
We just motherfuckin' did it
