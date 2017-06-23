AREA21 - We Did It (Video ufficiale e testo)

AREA21 - We Did It testo



[Intro]

Yeah, we fuckin' did it (we fuckin' did it)

We just motherfuckin' did it



[Verse]

Never knowing we would make it

Now we’re in here celebrating

Going crazy with my people

Shit’s a-bout to get



[Pre-Hook]

Real funny, hahaha, hmm, well well well

Remember all you motherfuckers thought that we would fail?

You-you said we would be broke, wouldn't get no clientele

But now we fuckin' did it, and I hope it gives you hell when we



[Hook]

Pull up in that Maser-rati

Pull off in that new Bu-gatti

This is special, you can feel it

We just motherfuckin' did it

We just motherfuckin' did it



[Pre-Hook]

Real funny, hahaha, hmm, well well well

Remember all you motherfuckers thought that we would fail?

You-you said we would be broke, wouldn't get no clientele

But now we fuckin' did it, and I hope it gives you hell when we



[Hook]

Pull up in that Maser-rati

Pull off in that new Bu-gatti

This is special, you can feel it

We just motherfuckin' did it

We just motherfuckin' did it