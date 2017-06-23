Home #AREA21 Video AREA21 - We Did It (Video ufficiale e testo)
AREA21 - We Did It (Video ufficiale e testo)

AREA21 - We Did It: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

AREA21 - We Did It testo

[Intro]
Yeah, we fuckin' did it (we fuckin' did it)
We just motherfuckin' did it

[Verse]
Never knowing we would make it
Now we’re in here celebrating
Going crazy with my people
Shit’s a-bout to get

[Pre-Hook]
Real funny, hahaha, hmm, well well well
Remember all you motherfuckers thought that we would fail?
You-you said we would be broke, wouldn't get no clientele
But now we fuckin' did it, and I hope it gives you hell when we

[Hook]
Pull up in that Maser-rati
Pull off in that new Bu-gatti
This is special, you can feel it
We just motherfuckin' did it
We just motherfuckin' did it

[Pre-Hook]
Real funny, hahaha, hmm, well well well
Remember all you motherfuckers thought that we would fail?
You-you said we would be broke, wouldn't get no clientele
But now we fuckin' did it, and I hope it gives you hell when we

[Hook]
Pull up in that Maser-rati
Pull off in that new Bu-gatti
This is special, you can feel it
We just motherfuckin' did it
We just motherfuckin' did it

