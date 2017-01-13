Armin van Buuren - I Need You (feat. Olaf Blackwood) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Armin van Buuren - I Need You (feat. Olaf Blackwood) testo
She walks all late at night
As she says her goodbyes
She's close to sacrifice
She knows how thin it were
It ain't easy
And it ain't pleasing
She's just tryna find a way out there
She put our faith in
You know they chasing
She just tryna find her love out there
And she cries
I need you, hm
Like the wave needs the motion
Like the love needs devotion
I need you
Like the desert pleads the water
Like a mission needs a mother
I need you
Every minute, every hour
I [?] broken like a flower
'Cause I need you, I need you
She's lost her way of life
Feels like a hole inside
Hmm, she wants to feel alive
And nothing satisfies
It ain't easy
And it ain't pleasing
She's just tryna find a way out there
She put our faith in
You know they chasing
She just tryna find her love out there
And she cries
I need you, hm
Like the wave needs the motion
Like the love needs devotion
I need you
Every minute, every hour
I [?] broken like a flower
'Cause I need you
Like the wave needs the motion
Like the love needs devotion
I need you
Like the desert pleads the water
Like a mission needs a mother
Every minute, every hour
I broken like a flower
'Cause I need you
('Cause I need you)
Altro su #Armin van Buuren
-
PubblicatoArmin van Buuren remixa la canzone premio oscar Let It Go di Idina Menzel tratta dalla colonna sonora del film Frozen prodotto da Walt Disney
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLa rivista olandese Quote ha svelato i cachet percepiti mediamente da alcuni dei DJ più noti al mondo. Calvin Harris è risultato essere il più pagato in...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoA State Of Trance Festival - Mexico LIVE streaming
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoDj Mag ha stilato la classifica dei migliori dj al mondo e quest'anno a trionfare è stato l'olandese Hardwell, che ha scalzato il connazionale Armin Van Buuren.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoArmin van Buuren - Great Spirit feat. Hilight Tribe: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs