Armin van Buuren - I Need You (feat. Olaf Blackwood) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Armin van Buuren - I Need You (feat. Olaf Blackwood): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Armin van Buuren - I Need You (feat. Olaf Blackwood) testo

She walks all late at night
As she says her goodbyes
She's close to sacrifice
She knows how thin it were

It ain't easy
And it ain't pleasing
She's just tryna find a way out there
She put our faith in
You know they chasing
She just tryna find her love out there
And she cries

I need you, hm
Like the wave needs the motion
Like the love needs devotion
I need you
Like the desert pleads the water
Like a mission needs a mother
I need you
Every minute, every hour
I [?] broken like a flower
'Cause I need you, I need you

She's lost her way of life
Feels like a hole inside
Hmm, she wants to feel alive
And nothing satisfies

It ain't easy
And it ain't pleasing
She's just tryna find a way out there
She put our faith in
You know they chasing
She just tryna find her love out there
And she cries

I need you, hm
Like the wave needs the motion
Like the love needs devotion
I need you
Every minute, every hour
I [?] broken like a flower
'Cause I need you
Like the wave needs the motion
Like the love needs devotion
I need you
Like the desert pleads the water
Like a mission needs a mother
Every minute, every hour
I broken like a flower
'Cause I need you
('Cause I need you)

