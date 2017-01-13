Armin van Buuren - I Need You (feat. Olaf Blackwood) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Armin van Buuren - I Need You (feat. Olaf Blackwood) testo



She walks all late at night

As she says her goodbyes

She's close to sacrifice

She knows how thin it were



It ain't easy

And it ain't pleasing

She's just tryna find a way out there

She put our faith in

You know they chasing

She just tryna find her love out there

And she cries



I need you, hm

Like the wave needs the motion

Like the love needs devotion

I need you

Like the desert pleads the water

Like a mission needs a mother

I need you

Every minute, every hour

I [?] broken like a flower

'Cause I need you, I need you



She's lost her way of life

Feels like a hole inside

Hmm, she wants to feel alive

And nothing satisfies



It ain't easy

And it ain't pleasing

She's just tryna find a way out there

She put our faith in

You know they chasing

She just tryna find her love out there

And she cries



I need you, hm

Like the wave needs the motion

Like the love needs devotion

I need you

Every minute, every hour

I [?] broken like a flower

'Cause I need you

Like the wave needs the motion

Like the love needs devotion

I need you

Like the desert pleads the water

Like a mission needs a mother

Every minute, every hour

I broken like a flower

'Cause I need you

('Cause I need you)