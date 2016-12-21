AURORA - Winter Bird (Video ufficiale e testo)

AURORA - Winter Bird testo



Walking in my sleep

Like the naked trees

Will they wake up again?

Do they sleep, do they dream?



Feel it as the wind strokes my skin

I am moved by the chill

Hear the winter bird sing



Ah...

My tears are always frozen

I can see the air I breathe

But my fingers paint a picture

On the glass in front of me

Lay me by the frozen river

Where the bones have passed me by

All I need is to remember



How it was to feel alive

Silent things, violent chase

We are dancing again

In a dream, by the lake



Ah...

My tears are always frozen

I can see the air I breathe

But my fingers paint a picture

On the glass in front of me

Lay me by the frozen river

Where the bones have passed me by

All I need is to remember



How it was to feel alive

Rest against my pillow like the ageing winter sun

Only wake each morning to remember that you're gone

So I drift away again

To wind, to fly alone



Ah...

My tears are always frozen

I can see the air I breathe

But my fingers paint a picture

On the glass in front of me

Lay me by the frozen river

Where the bones have passed me by

All I need is to remember

How it was to feel alive

My tears are always frozen...

All I need is to remember

How it was to feel alive

I need to remember

How it was to feel alive