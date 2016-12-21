AURORA - Winter Bird (Video ufficiale e testo)
AURORA - Winter Bird testo
Walking in my sleep
Like the naked trees
Will they wake up again?
Do they sleep, do they dream?
Feel it as the wind strokes my skin
I am moved by the chill
Hear the winter bird sing
Ah...
My tears are always frozen
I can see the air I breathe
But my fingers paint a picture
On the glass in front of me
Lay me by the frozen river
Where the bones have passed me by
All I need is to remember
How it was to feel alive
Silent things, violent chase
We are dancing again
In a dream, by the lake
Ah...
My tears are always frozen
I can see the air I breathe
But my fingers paint a picture
On the glass in front of me
Lay me by the frozen river
Where the bones have passed me by
All I need is to remember
How it was to feel alive
Rest against my pillow like the ageing winter sun
Only wake each morning to remember that you're gone
So I drift away again
To wind, to fly alone
Ah...
My tears are always frozen
I can see the air I breathe
But my fingers paint a picture
On the glass in front of me
Lay me by the frozen river
Where the bones have passed me by
All I need is to remember
How it was to feel alive
My tears are always frozen...
All I need is to remember
How it was to feel alive
I need to remember
How it was to feel alive
