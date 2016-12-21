Home #AURORA Video AURORA - Winter Bird (Video ufficiale e testo)
AURORA - Winter Bird (Video ufficiale e testo)

AURORA - Winter Bird: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

AURORA - Winter Bird testo

Walking in my sleep
Like the naked trees
Will they wake up again?
Do they sleep, do they dream?

Feel it as the wind strokes my skin
I am moved by the chill
Hear the winter bird sing

Ah...
My tears are always frozen
I can see the air I breathe
But my fingers paint a picture
On the glass in front of me
Lay me by the frozen river
Where the bones have passed me by
All I need is to remember

How it was to feel alive
Silent things, violent chase
We are dancing again
In a dream, by the lake

Ah...
My tears are always frozen
I can see the air I breathe
But my fingers paint a picture
On the glass in front of me
Lay me by the frozen river
Where the bones have passed me by
All I need is to remember

How it was to feel alive
Rest against my pillow like the ageing winter sun
Only wake each morning to remember that you're gone
So I drift away again
To wind, to fly alone

Ah...
My tears are always frozen
I can see the air I breathe
But my fingers paint a picture
On the glass in front of me
Lay me by the frozen river
Where the bones have passed me by
All I need is to remember
How it was to feel alive
My tears are always frozen...
All I need is to remember
How it was to feel alive
I need to remember
How it was to feel alive

