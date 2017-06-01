Autograf - Simple (feat. Victoria Zaro) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Autograf - Simple (feat. Victoria Zaro) testo
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
"Hey," that's the first thing that I heard you say
And it was all it took to make me stay
Around and dream about you babe
And I never second guessed that this was right
There's no need to impress this girl tonight
I'm down for anything you say
It's simple
You don't have to try too hard
Yeah, it's simple
If you wanna win my heart
All I need is for you to be everything you are
Yeah, it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
See...
It's clear that we are meant to be
Flying high effortlessly
It's like a love made for TV
It's simple
You don't have to try too hard
Yeah, it's simple
If you wanna win my heart
All I need is for you to be everything you are
Yeah, it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-ooh, it's simple
Oh-ooh, it's simple
Oh-ooh, it's simple
Oh-ooh, it's simple
It's simple
You don't have to try too hard
Yeah, it's simple
If you wanna win my heart
All I need is for you to be everything you are
Yeah, it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
It's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
It's simple
You don't have to try too hard
Yeah, it's simple
If you wanna win my heart
All I need is for you to be everything you are
Yeah, it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Altro su #Autograf
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe migliori frasi delle canzoni dei Fedez, sfoglia e crea le tue Lyricard con le tue citazioni preferite.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoSfoglia la gallery con le più begli axforismi dalle canzoni del rapper e genera le tue Lyricard.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoAll'evento di Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2013 hanno cantato Fall Out Boy con "My Songs Know What I Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)" e "The Phoenix", A Great...
Guarda la galleryGossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs