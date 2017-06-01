Autograf - Simple (feat. Victoria Zaro) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Autograf - Simple (feat. Victoria Zaro) testo



Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple



"Hey," that's the first thing that I heard you say

And it was all it took to make me stay

Around and dream about you babe

And I never second guessed that this was right

There's no need to impress this girl tonight

I'm down for anything you say



It's simple

You don't have to try too hard

Yeah, it's simple

If you wanna win my heart

All I need is for you to be everything you are

Yeah, it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple



Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

See...



It's clear that we are meant to be

Flying high effortlessly

It's like a love made for TV



It's simple

You don't have to try too hard

Yeah, it's simple

If you wanna win my heart

All I need is for you to be everything you are

Yeah, it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple



Oh-ooh, it's simple

Oh-ooh, it's simple

Oh-ooh, it's simple

Oh-ooh, it's simple



It's simple

You don't have to try too hard

Yeah, it's simple

If you wanna win my heart

All I need is for you to be everything you are

Yeah, it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

It's simple



Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple



It's simple

You don't have to try too hard

Yeah, it's simple

If you wanna win my heart

All I need is for you to be everything you are

Yeah, it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple