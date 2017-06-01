Home #Autograf Video Autograf - Simple (feat. Victoria Zaro) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Autograf - Simple (feat. Victoria Zaro) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Autograf - Simple (feat. Victoria Zaro): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Autograf - Simple (feat. Victoria Zaro) testo

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

"Hey," that's the first thing that I heard you say
And it was all it took to make me stay
Around and dream about you babe
And I never second guessed that this was right
There's no need to impress this girl tonight
I'm down for anything you say

It's simple
You don't have to try too hard
Yeah, it's simple
If you wanna win my heart
All I need is for you to be everything you are
Yeah, it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
See...

It's clear that we are meant to be
Flying high effortlessly
It's like a love made for TV

It's simple
You don't have to try too hard
Yeah, it's simple
If you wanna win my heart
All I need is for you to be everything you are
Yeah, it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

Oh-ooh, it's simple
Oh-ooh, it's simple
Oh-ooh, it's simple
Oh-ooh, it's simple

It's simple
You don't have to try too hard
Yeah, it's simple
If you wanna win my heart
All I need is for you to be everything you are
Yeah, it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
It's simple

Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

It's simple
You don't have to try too hard
Yeah, it's simple
If you wanna win my heart
All I need is for you to be everything you are
Yeah, it's simple
Oh-oh, yeah it's simple

