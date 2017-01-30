Avicii - Live at B96 Jingle Bash Chicago 2013
Avicii @ B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash, Allstate Arena Chicago, United States 2013-12-14
01. Avicii feat. Dan Tyminski - Hey Brother (Syn Cole Remix) [PRMD/ISLAND]
w/ Avicii feat. Dan Tyminski - Hey Brother [PRMD/ISLAND]
[02:00] M-3ox & Matisse & Sadko vs. Temper Trap - Beating Of My Heart In Sweet Disposition (Swedish House Mafia Bootleg) [SONY BMG&THINSP;/&THINSP;HEAT]
w/ Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams [RCA]
w/ Maarcos - Blaze (Dirty South Edit) [PHAZING]
w/ Avicii & Nicky Romero - I Could Be The One [LE7ELS]
[07:00] Sub Focus - Turn Back Time [RAM]
w/ Avicii feat. Salem Al Fakir - You Make Me [PRMD/ISLAND]
w/ Avicii feat. Salem Al Fakir - You Make Me (Throttle Remix) [PRMD/ISLAND]
[10:28] Avicii feat. Mike Posner - Stay With You [LE7ELS]
w/ Avicii feat. Noonie Bao - City Lights [PRMD]
w/ Discopolis - Committed To Sparkle Motion (DubVision Remix) [AXTONE]
w/ Avicii feat. Salem Al Fakir - Silhouettes (Syn Cole Creamfields Mix) [LE7ELS]
w/ ASH - Papa
w/ ASH feat. Avicii - Let Me Show You Love (Tom Swoon Edit) [FREE]
[15:00] The Who vs. Deniz Koyu vs. Avicii & Albin Myers - O'Riley Bong Into Darkness (Avicii Bootleg) [POLYDOR&THINSP;/&THINSP;LE7ELS&THINSP;/&THINSP;REFUNE]
[20:00] David Guetta & Avicii vs. Florence & The Machine - Sunshine Spectrum (Avicii Bootleg) [FMIF&THINSP;/&THINSP;ISLAND]
[22:00] Tim Berg feat. Amanda Wilson - Seek Bromance (Avicii Vocal Remix) [PINKSTAR]
[25:00] Avicii feat. Marie Orsted - Dear Boy [PRMD]
[28:00] M83 & Eric Prydz vs. Rihanna - Diamond City (Disfunktion Mashup) [MUTE&THINSP;/&THINSP;DEF JAM]
w/ Rihanna - Diamonds (Congorock Remix) [DEF JAM]
[31:00] Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl feat. Georgi Kay - In My Mind (Axwell Mix) [AXTONE]
w/ Avicii - Levels [LE7ELS]
[34:00] Coldplay - Atlas (Avicii Remix)
[37:00] The Fratellis - Chelsea Dagger
w/ Martin Solveig & The Cataracs feat. Kyle - Hey Now (Laidback Luke Remix) [MIXTURE]
[40:00] Avicii feat. Aloe Blacc - Wake Me Up [PRMD/ISLAND]
w/ Krewella & W&W vs. Avicii vs. Bingo Players vs. Hardwell & W&W - Live For The Night vs. Wake Me Up vs. Don't Stop The Madness (Hardwell Mashup) [HYSTERIA&THINSP;/&THINSP;PRMD&THINSP;/&THINSP;COLUMBIA&THINSP;/&THINSP;REVEALED]
