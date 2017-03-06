Axwell Λ Ingrosso - I Love You (Video ufficiale e testo)
Axwell Λ Ingrosso - I Love You testo
I love you
Even though I don't like you right now
I want you
Even though you keep breaking me down
We got
Really high, highs
Really low, lows
But I still love you
Even though I don't like you right now
I was tryna save us
But you got me looking like the villain
I had a couple mixed drinks
Now I got a couple mixed feelings
I love it, I love it
You know just how to fit in that dress
I don't like it, I don't like it
Wish they had a button for you Instagram pic
We argue about this and that when
You say you need a different address
Break up to make up
Hit the mattress
Wake up and you don't remember half of
The whole lotta games that we played
I ain't afraid to say when I'm wrong
Yeah, we ain't afraid to guess we won't be okay
As long as I
I love you
Even though I don't like you right now
I want you
Even though you keep breaking me down
We got
Really high, highs
Really low, lows
But I still love you
Even though I don't like you right now
I don't like you no
I, I, I don't like you no
I love you
I want you
I don't like you
I love you
I want you love
I love you
Even though I don't like you right now
I want you
Even though you keep breaking me down
Way down
Really high, high
Really low, low
But I still love you
Even though I don't like you right now
