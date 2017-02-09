Axwell Λ Ingrosso - I Love You (Video ufficiale e testo)

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - I Love You testo



I love you

Even though I don't like you right now

I want you

Even though you keep breaking me down

We got

Really high, highs

Really low, lows

But I still love you

Even though I don't like you right now



I was tryna save us

But you got me looking like the villain

I had a couple mixed drinks

Now I got a couple mixed feelings

I love it, I love it

You know just how to fit in that dress

I don't like it, I don't like it

Wish they had a button for you Instagram pic

We argue about this and that when

You say you need a different address

Break up to make up

Hit the mattress

Wake up and you don't remember half of

The whole lotta games that we played

I ain't afraid to say when I'm wrong

Yeah, we ain't afraid to guess we won't be okay

As long as I



I love you

Even though I don't like you right now

I want you

Even though you keep breaking me down

We got

Really high, highs

Really low, lows

But I still love you

Even though I don't like you right now

I don't like you no

I, I, I don't like you no



I love you

I want you

I don't like you

I love you

I want you love

I love you

Even though I don't like you right now

I want you

Even though you keep breaking me down

Way down



Really high, high

Really low, low

But I still love you

Even though I don't like you right now