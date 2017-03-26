Home #Axwell Λ Ingrosso Video Axwell Λ Ingrosso – More Than You Know
Concerti

Axwell Λ Ingrosso – More Than You Know

Axwell Λ Ingrosso – More Than You Know, lyric e live @ Ultra Music Festival 2017

475 condivisioni

Axwell Λ Ingrosso – More Than You Know - Lyrics

I saw you coming, from miles away.
I better speak up and forget something I say (?)
Cause it ain't over, until she sings.
You had your reasons, you had a few.

But you knew better we'll go anywhere for you.
Cause it ain't over, until she sings.
Come a little closer let me taste your smile,
until the morning light.

There's no going back the way you look tonight,
I see it in your eyes.
I just can't get it off my chest
Yeah, more than you know (x2)

You should know that baby you're the best
Yeah, more than you know (x2)

I just can't get it off my chest
Yeah, more than you know (x2)

You should know that baby you're the best
Yeah, more than you know (x2)

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Axwell Λ Ingrosso

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs