Axwell Λ Ingrosso – More Than You Know - Lyrics

I saw you coming, from miles away.

I better speak up and forget something I say (?)

Cause it ain't over, until she sings.

You had your reasons, you had a few.

But you knew better we'll go anywhere for you.

Cause it ain't over, until she sings.

Come a little closer let me taste your smile,

until the morning light.

There's no going back the way you look tonight,

I see it in your eyes.

I just can't get it off my chest

Yeah, more than you know (x2)

You should know that baby you're the best

Yeah, more than you know (x2)

I just can't get it off my chest

Yeah, more than you know (x2)

You should know that baby you're the best

Yeah, more than you know (x2)