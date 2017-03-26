Axwell Λ Ingrosso – More Than You Know
Axwell Λ Ingrosso – More Than You Know - Lyrics
I saw you coming, from miles away.
I better speak up and forget something I say (?)
Cause it ain't over, until she sings.
You had your reasons, you had a few.
But you knew better we'll go anywhere for you.
Cause it ain't over, until she sings.
Come a little closer let me taste your smile,
until the morning light.
There's no going back the way you look tonight,
I see it in your eyes.
I just can't get it off my chest
Yeah, more than you know (x2)
You should know that baby you're the best
Yeah, more than you know (x2)
I just can't get it off my chest
Yeah, more than you know (x2)
You should know that baby you're the best
Yeah, more than you know (x2)
