Bag Raiders - Shooting Stars (Video ufficiale e testo)

Bag Raiders - Shooting Stars testo

It's late and I'm awake
Staring at the wall
Open up my window

Head floats out the door

No one else around
The shimmer takes my eye
I lift my head
Blinded by the sky

Feel my weight in front
Following the sound
Moves away so fast
Fall down to the ground

I know there's more to come
Jump back to my feet
Now I only see ahead of me
Chasing down the street

Gave my love to a shooting star
But she moves so fast
That I can't keep up
I'm chasing
I'm in love with a shooting star
But she moves so fast
When she falls then
I'll be waiting
I'm in love with a shooting star
But she moves so fast
That I can't keep up
I'm in love with a shooting star
But she moves so fast
When She falls then
I'll be waiting
I'm in love with a shooting star
But she moves so fast
That I can't keep up
I'm chasing
I'm in love with a shooting star
When she falls then
I'll be waiting

