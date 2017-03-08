Bag Raiders - Shooting Stars (Video ufficiale e testo)
Bag Raiders - Shooting Stars testo
It's late and I'm awake
Staring at the wall
Open up my window
Head floats out the door
No one else around
The shimmer takes my eye
I lift my head
Blinded by the sky
Feel my weight in front
Following the sound
Moves away so fast
Fall down to the ground
I know there's more to come
Jump back to my feet
Now I only see ahead of me
Chasing down the street
Gave my love to a shooting star
But she moves so fast
That I can't keep up
I'm chasing
I'm in love with a shooting star
But she moves so fast
When she falls then
I'll be waiting
I'm in love with a shooting star
But she moves so fast
That I can't keep up
I'm in love with a shooting star
But she moves so fast
When She falls then
I'll be waiting
I'm in love with a shooting star
But she moves so fast
That I can't keep up
I'm chasing
I'm in love with a shooting star
When she falls then
I'll be waiting
Altro su #Bag Raiders
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe migliori frasi delle canzoni dei Fedez, sfoglia e crea le tue Lyricard con le tue citazioni preferite.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoSfoglia la gallery con le più begli axforismi dalle canzoni del rapper e genera le tue Lyricard.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoAll'evento di Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2013 hanno cantato Fall Out Boy con "My Songs Know What I Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)" e "The Phoenix", A Great...
Guarda la galleryGossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs