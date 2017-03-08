Bag Raiders - Shooting Stars (Video ufficiale e testo)

Bag Raiders - Shooting Stars testo



It's late and I'm awake

Staring at the wall

Open up my window



Head floats out the door



No one else around

The shimmer takes my eye

I lift my head

Blinded by the sky



Feel my weight in front

Following the sound

Moves away so fast

Fall down to the ground



I know there's more to come

Jump back to my feet

Now I only see ahead of me

Chasing down the street



Gave my love to a shooting star

But she moves so fast

That I can't keep up

I'm chasing

I'm in love with a shooting star

But she moves so fast

When she falls then

I'll be waiting

I'm in love with a shooting star

But she moves so fast

That I can't keep up

I'm in love with a shooting star

But she moves so fast

When She falls then

I'll be waiting

I'm in love with a shooting star

But she moves so fast

That I can't keep up

I'm chasing

I'm in love with a shooting star

When she falls then

I'll be waiting