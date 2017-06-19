Bassjackers - These Heights (feat. Caroline Pennell) (Video ufficiale e testo)
[Verse 1]
Some kind of magic that lies underneath
Could have been tragic but we found the peace
Up to the mountains and under the sheets we go, we go
Work and sleep less and wait for the dream
No time to regret for what we haven’t seen
Let downs and freak outs and storm clouds and ice below
We made it out, made it out
[Pre-Chorus]
Good life with a couple bad tries
A million mistakes, but we made it out fine
This life, yeah, it always finds a way
[Chorus]
To lead us to these heights
To lead us to these heights
[Verse 2]
No explanations for coming this far
The things turned around when I turned on my heart
I’ll thank the sun when he heals all my scars for good, for good
Thought it was impossible, but we always find a way
(we’re lucky now, lucky now)
Over these heights that we’d never thought we’d say
We made it out, made it out
[Pre-Chorus]
Good life with a couple bad tries
A million mistakes, but we made it out fine
This life, yeah, it always finds a way
[Chorus]
To lead us to these heights
To lead us to these heights
[Bridge]
To lead us to these heights
Lead us to these heights
Lead us to these
Lead us to these
Lead us to these heights
Lead us to these heights
Lead us to these heights
Lead us to these
Lead us to these
Lead us to these heights
Lead us to these
[Chorus]
Good life with a couple bad tries
A million mistakes, but we made it out fine
This life, yea, it always finds a way
To lead us to these heights
To lead us to these heights
