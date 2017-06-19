Bassjackers - These Heights (feat. Caroline Pennell) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Bassjackers - These Heights (feat. Caroline Pennell) testo



[Verse 1]

Some kind of magic that lies underneath

Could have been tragic but we found the peace

Up to the mountains and under the sheets we go, we go

Work and sleep less and wait for the dream

No time to regret for what we haven’t seen

Let downs and freak outs and storm clouds and ice below

We made it out, made it out



[Pre-Chorus]

Good life with a couple bad tries

A million mistakes, but we made it out fine

This life, yeah, it always finds a way



[Chorus]

To lead us to these heights

To lead us to these heights



[Verse 2]

No explanations for coming this far

The things turned around when I turned on my heart

I’ll thank the sun when he heals all my scars for good, for good

Thought it was impossible, but we always find a way

(we’re lucky now, lucky now)

Over these heights that we’d never thought we’d say

We made it out, made it out



[Pre-Chorus]

Good life with a couple bad tries

A million mistakes, but we made it out fine

This life, yeah, it always finds a way



[Chorus]

To lead us to these heights

To lead us to these heights



[Bridge]

To lead us to these heights

Lead us to these heights

Lead us to these

Lead us to these

Lead us to these heights

Lead us to these heights

Lead us to these heights

Lead us to these

Lead us to these

Lead us to these heights

Lead us to these



[Chorus]

Good life with a couple bad tries

A million mistakes, but we made it out fine

This life, yea, it always finds a way

To lead us to these heights

To lead us to these heights