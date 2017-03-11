Bebe Rexha - F.F.F. (feat. G-Eazy) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Bebe Rexha - F.F.F. (feat. G-Eazy) testo
G, Bebe I got you
Friends come and go, friends come and go
Go like the seasons
I never know, I never know
What to believe in
And It's getting old, it's getting old
But no hard feelings
'Cause friends come and go, friends come and go
Without a reason
And I, I've been in L.A. for way too long
Can't get this air inside my lungs
It feels like I'm suffocatin' from
All the lack of the realness here
Is there anybody real out here?
Got my middle middle up
While I'm singing
Fuck fake friends, we don't need 'em
Only thing they're good for is leaving
Fuck fake friends, we don't need 'em
I've had it up to the ceiling
Fuck fake friends, we don't need 'em
Only thing they're good for is leaving
And I ain't got the time, money on my mind
I'll say it to your face, fuck fake friends
And lately I've been dealin' with mad stress
Comes with the territory of a Hollywood address
Is anybody real here, I need some fact checks
I need more realness, need you to act less
'Cause they deserve Oscars, so many imposters
What's up with guest lists, can I come to your concerts?
We all got demons, I'm dealin' with monsters
I've taken every picture, signed titties and signed shirts
But at the same time I know I'm blessed to be here
So let's just be clear, how many kids wish they had this spot
I got success, it's not a sandy beach chair
Be careful with the people you meet here, I'm sayin'
Uh, yeah
Is there anybody real out here? (G)
Got my middle middle up
While I'm singing (Uh)
Fuck fake friends, we don't need 'em
Only thing they're good for is leaving
Fuck fake friends, we don't need 'em
I've had it up to the ceiling
Fuck fake friends, we don't need 'em
Only thing they're good for is leaving
And I ain't got the time, money on my mind
I'll say it to your face, fuck fake friends
(We don't need 'em)
And I ain't got the time, money on my mind
Say it to my face, don't pretend
And I ain't got the time, money on my mind
I'll say it to your face, fuck fake friends
And I ain't got the time, money on my mind
Say it to my face, don't pretend
And I ain't got the time, money on my mind
I'll say it to your face, fuck fake friends
Is there anybody real out here?
Got my middle middle up
While I'm singing
Fuck fake friends, we don't need 'em
Only thing they're good for is leaving
Fuck fake friends, we don't need 'em
I've had it up to the ceiling
Fuck fake friends, we don't need 'em
Only thing they're good for is leaving
And I ain't got the time, money on my mind
I'll say it to your face, fuck fake friends
