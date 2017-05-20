Bebe Rexha - The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) [feat. Lil Wayne] (Video ufficiale e testo)

Bebe Rexha - The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) [feat. Lil Wayne] testo



I'm sorry, I'm not the most pretty

I'll never ever sing like Whitney

Ooh, but I still wanna dance with somebody



So lets let our hearts bleed, 'til they turn to rust

Gonna live it up, 'cause it's dangerous

No, I don't wanna play the part (Amen)

I just wanna dance with somebody (Amen)

I just wanna dance with somebody (yeah)



I just wanna dance with somebody

I just wanna dance with somebody

It could be anybody, tell me, are you that somebody?

Don't matter who you are, just love me the way I are

I just wanna dance with somebody

I just wanna dance with somebody



I just wanna dance with somebody

But I could never ever dance like Bobby

You can dance, I'ma watch your body

I just wanna stand right behind it

I just want a chance with somebody

Pop a couple xans with somebody

Every time she dance it's exciting

Throw a bunch of bands on once I get tired

I'm the God I just want a goddess

Gotta use a bedroom for a closet

Got a whole bedroom, on the private

I know her body inside, out science

Kiss both boobs right before I sign 'em

Can't dance but kinda grind 'em

Yeah, I be right behind her, spyin' on

We can turn this dance floor to a island



I just wanna dance with somebody (Mula)

I just wanna dance with somebody

It could be anybody, tell me, are you that somebody?



Don't matter who you are, just love me the way I are

I just wanna dance with somebody

I just wanna dance with somebody



Bloody noses, speeding cars

Lethal doses, desperate hearts

Roll it up 'cause we so ill

Heaven knows we love the thrill

No, I don't wanna play the part

I just wanna dance with somebody

I just wanna dance with somebody



I just wanna dance with somebody

I just wanna dance with somebody

It could be anybody, tell me, are you that somebody?



Don't matter who you are, just love me the way I are

I just wanna dance with somebody

I just wanna dance with somebody

I just wanna dance with somebody

I just wanna dance with somebody

It could be anybody, tell me, are you that somebody?

Don't matter who you are, just love me the way I are

I just wanna dance with somebody

I just wanna dance with somebody