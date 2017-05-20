Home #Bebe Rexha Video Bebe Rexha - The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) [feat. Lil Wayne] (Video ufficiale e testo)
Bebe Rexha - The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) [feat. Lil Wayne] (Video ufficiale e testo)

Bebe Rexha - The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) [feat. Lil Wayne]: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Bebe Rexha - The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) [feat. Lil Wayne] testo

I'm sorry, I'm not the most pretty
I'll never ever sing like Whitney
Ooh, but I still wanna dance with somebody

So lets let our hearts bleed, 'til they turn to rust
Gonna live it up, 'cause it's dangerous
No, I don't wanna play the part (Amen)
I just wanna dance with somebody (Amen)
I just wanna dance with somebody (yeah)

I just wanna dance with somebody
I just wanna dance with somebody
It could be anybody, tell me, are you that somebody?
Don't matter who you are, just love me the way I are
I just wanna dance with somebody
I just wanna dance with somebody

I just wanna dance with somebody
But I could never ever dance like Bobby
You can dance, I'ma watch your body
I just wanna stand right behind it
I just want a chance with somebody
Pop a couple xans with somebody
Every time she dance it's exciting
Throw a bunch of bands on once I get tired
I'm the God I just want a goddess
Gotta use a bedroom for a closet
Got a whole bedroom, on the private
I know her body inside, out science
Kiss both boobs right before I sign 'em
Can't dance but kinda grind 'em
Yeah, I be right behind her, spyin' on
We can turn this dance floor to a island

I just wanna dance with somebody (Mula)
I just wanna dance with somebody
It could be anybody, tell me, are you that somebody?

Don't matter who you are, just love me the way I are
I just wanna dance with somebody
I just wanna dance with somebody

Bloody noses, speeding cars
Lethal doses, desperate hearts
Roll it up 'cause we so ill
Heaven knows we love the thrill
No, I don't wanna play the part
I just wanna dance with somebody
I just wanna dance with somebody

I just wanna dance with somebody
I just wanna dance with somebody
It could be anybody, tell me, are you that somebody?

Don't matter who you are, just love me the way I are
I just wanna dance with somebody
I just wanna dance with somebody
I just wanna dance with somebody
I just wanna dance with somebody
It could be anybody, tell me, are you that somebody?
Don't matter who you are, just love me the way I are
I just wanna dance with somebody
I just wanna dance with somebody

