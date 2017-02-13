Beyoncé - Love Drought (Video ufficiale e testo)

Beyoncé - Love Drought testo



Ten times out of nine, I know you're lying

But nine times outta ten, I know you're trying

So I'm trying to be fair



And you're trying to be there and to care

And you're caught up in your permanent emotions

All the loving I've been giving goes unnoticed

It's just floating in the air, lookie there

Are you aware you're my lifeline, are you tryna kill me

If I wasn't me, would you still feel me?

Like on my worst day? Or am I not thirsty, enough?

I don't care about the lights or the beams

Spend my life in the dark for the sake of you and me

Only way to go is up, skin thick, too tough



Cause you, you, you, you and me could move a mountain

You, you, you, you and me could calm a war down

You, you, you, you and me could make it rain now

You, you, you, you and me could stop this love drought



Nine times out of ten, I'm in my feelings

But ten times out of nine, I'm only human

Tell me, what did I do wrong?

Feel like that question has been posed

I'm movin' on

I'll always be committed, I been focused

I always paid attention, been devoted

Tell me, what did I do wrong?

Oh, already asked that, my bad

But you my lifeline, think you tryna kill me?

If I wasn't me, would you still feel me?

Like on my worst day? Or am I not thirsty, enough?

I don't care about the lights or the beams

Spend my life in the dark for the sake of you and me

Only way to go is up, them old bitches so wack

I'm so tough, wassup?



Cause you, you, you, you and me could move a mountain

You, you, you, you and me could calm a war down

You, you, you, you and me could make it rain now

You, you, you, you and me would stop this love drought



You and me would stop this love drought