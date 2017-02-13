Home #Beyoncé Video Beyoncé - Love Drought (Video ufficiale e testo)
Beyoncé - Love Drought (Video ufficiale e testo)

Beyoncé - Love Drought: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Beyoncé - Love Drought testo

Ten times out of nine, I know you're lying
But nine times outta ten, I know you're trying
So I'm trying to be fair

And you're trying to be there and to care
And you're caught up in your permanent emotions
All the loving I've been giving goes unnoticed
It's just floating in the air, lookie there
Are you aware you're my lifeline, are you tryna kill me
If I wasn't me, would you still feel me?
Like on my worst day? Or am I not thirsty, enough?
I don't care about the lights or the beams
Spend my life in the dark for the sake of you and me
Only way to go is up, skin thick, too tough

Cause you, you, you, you and me could move a mountain
You, you, you, you and me could calm a war down
You, you, you, you and me could make it rain now
You, you, you, you and me could stop this love drought

Nine times out of ten, I'm in my feelings
But ten times out of nine, I'm only human
Tell me, what did I do wrong?
Feel like that question has been posed
I'm movin' on
I'll always be committed, I been focused
I always paid attention, been devoted
Tell me, what did I do wrong?
Oh, already asked that, my bad
But you my lifeline, think you tryna kill me?
If I wasn't me, would you still feel me?
Like on my worst day? Or am I not thirsty, enough?
I don't care about the lights or the beams
Spend my life in the dark for the sake of you and me
Only way to go is up, them old bitches so wack
I'm so tough, wassup?

Cause you, you, you, you and me could move a mountain
You, you, you, you and me could calm a war down
You, you, you, you and me could make it rain now
You, you, you, you and me would stop this love drought

You and me would stop this love drought

