Beyoncé - Love Drought (Video ufficiale e testo)
Beyoncé - Love Drought testo
Ten times out of nine, I know you're lying
But nine times outta ten, I know you're trying
So I'm trying to be fair
And you're trying to be there and to care
And you're caught up in your permanent emotions
All the loving I've been giving goes unnoticed
It's just floating in the air, lookie there
Are you aware you're my lifeline, are you tryna kill me
If I wasn't me, would you still feel me?
Like on my worst day? Or am I not thirsty, enough?
I don't care about the lights or the beams
Spend my life in the dark for the sake of you and me
Only way to go is up, skin thick, too tough
Cause you, you, you, you and me could move a mountain
You, you, you, you and me could calm a war down
You, you, you, you and me could make it rain now
You, you, you, you and me could stop this love drought
Nine times out of ten, I'm in my feelings
But ten times out of nine, I'm only human
Tell me, what did I do wrong?
Feel like that question has been posed
I'm movin' on
I'll always be committed, I been focused
I always paid attention, been devoted
Tell me, what did I do wrong?
Oh, already asked that, my bad
But you my lifeline, think you tryna kill me?
If I wasn't me, would you still feel me?
Like on my worst day? Or am I not thirsty, enough?
I don't care about the lights or the beams
Spend my life in the dark for the sake of you and me
Only way to go is up, them old bitches so wack
I'm so tough, wassup?
Cause you, you, you, you and me could move a mountain
You, you, you, you and me could calm a war down
You, you, you, you and me could make it rain now
You, you, you, you and me would stop this love drought
You and me would stop this love drought
Altro su #Beyoncé
-
PubblicatoGuarda su AllSongs il video ufficiale di "Feeling Myself", il nuovo singolo di Nicki Minaj feat. Beyoncé, e leggi il testo della canzone.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoBillboard ha stilato la classifica dei 20 video più belli della prima metà del decennio, dal 2010 in poi: ci sono tante sorprese ed esclusioni eccellenti!
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoSfoglia la gallery e scopri quali cantanti erano presenti sul red carpet del Met Gala 2014.
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoTi reputi un esperto di culetti e culoni? Sai riconoscere le popstar dal loro lato B? Vediamo se sei veramente bravo come dici!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoBeyoncé, oltre al singolo 'XO', ha scelto altri due brani per promuovere il nuovo album negli Stati Uniti: 'Blow' per le radio pop e 'Drunk In Love' per quelle ...
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoCon i suoi con 115 milioni di dollari Bey ha superato colleghe come Taylor Swift e Rihanna aggiudicandosi il titolo di cantante più ricca del reame!
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs