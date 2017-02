Beyoncé - Sandcastles (Video ufficiale e testo)

Beyoncé - Sandcastles testo



We built sand castles that washed away

I made you cry when I walked away

And although I promised that I couldn't stay, baby



Every promise don't work out that way, oh, babe

Every promise don't work out that way



Dishes smashed on my counter from our last encounter

Pictures snatched out the frame

Bitch, I scratched out your name and your face

What is it about you that I can't erase, baby?

Well every promise don't work out that way, no no, babe

Well every promise don't work out that way



And your heart is broken cause I walked away

Show me your scars and I won't walk away

And I know I promised that I couldn't stay, baby

Every promise don't work out that way, no no no no no

Every promise don't work out that way