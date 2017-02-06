Big Sean - Halfway Off the Balcony (Video ufficiale e testo)

Big Sean - Halfway Off the Balcony testo



[Intro]

I am ready right now

Uh huh

I look up I don't even know no more

I think it's funny how it go down

I don't even know no more

Official shit,



[Hook]

I'm hangin' halfway off the balcony

Overthinkin' 'cause my job is way more than a salary

Everything around me gold like I just practiced alchemy

I realized when it comes to girls

That chemistry means way more than anatomy

She mad at me, she been mad at me



[Verse 1]

I'm the livin' proof that you don't need a master's just to be a masterpiece

People passin' faster than I'm passin' weed

My daddy tell me, "Stay strong, son and be the man you have to be

Holdin' ship down, don't crash at sea"

Brrrr Paper on my phone line

It's on my phone like fax for me, that's facts to me

But I don't want it if it can't change shit drastically, dramatically

'Cause actually, I realized time's the most valuable, actually

So I'ma call my favorite girl and she gon' bring that ass for me

And as for me, I'ma text the room number right now

So you ain't gotta hit the front desk and go ask for me

Don't ask for me, don't ask for me

Don't ask for me

Lot of shit been goin' on, things goin' wrong

So don't ask for me



[Hook]

I'm hangin' halfway off the balcony

Overthinkin' 'cause my job is way more than a salary

Everything around me gold like I just practiced alchemy

I realized when it comes to girls

That chemistry means way more than anatomy

She mad at me, she been mad at me



[Verse 2]

She been mad, I've been on the go, on a roll

On a roll more than a roller coaster

They can't throw me off track or slow

If I did, I got a long list of hoes on hoes

I quote unquote say I told you so

Heaven on earth, every night is paradise

I pray I didn't die or overdose, never that

I kept it a hundred, never change, not even for five 20s

Still smokin' that 520 like it's 420

On a quest for more money, more hungry

Just got my fortune read, she said it's more comin'

Yeah I got the force but never force nothin'

Do it for the love, I'm Forrest Gumpin'

In my city I'm Warren Buffett, I mean business, the shirt is tucked in

The gun's tungsten, fuck it, I'm who not to fuck with

Who the bad bitches gon' fuck with and lames just don't fuck with

My stock's risin', I'm goin' public

If I write it, it's gon' publish

You're fuckin' with the best, no discussion



[Interlude]

So disgusting

It's that 3 and a third shit

Straight up



[Hook]

I'm hangin' halfway off the balcony

Overthinkin' 'cause my job is way more than a salary

Everything around me gold like I just practiced alchemy

I realized when it comes to girls

That chemistry means way more than anatomy

She mad at me, she been mad at me

She been mad



[Outro]

Man: Yo, yo your mom callin' you

Big Sean: Um, I'ma call her back

Man: You sure dawg? She keep callin'

Big Sean: Yeah for sure, for sure, bruh, I'ma call her back