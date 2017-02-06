Big Sean - Halfway Off the Balcony (Video ufficiale e testo)
Big Sean - Halfway Off the Balcony testo
[Intro]
I am ready right now
Uh huh
I look up I don't even know no more
I think it's funny how it go down
I don't even know no more
Official shit,
[Hook]
I'm hangin' halfway off the balcony
Overthinkin' 'cause my job is way more than a salary
Everything around me gold like I just practiced alchemy
I realized when it comes to girls
That chemistry means way more than anatomy
She mad at me, she been mad at me
[Verse 1]
I'm the livin' proof that you don't need a master's just to be a masterpiece
People passin' faster than I'm passin' weed
My daddy tell me, "Stay strong, son and be the man you have to be
Holdin' ship down, don't crash at sea"
Brrrr Paper on my phone line
It's on my phone like fax for me, that's facts to me
But I don't want it if it can't change shit drastically, dramatically
'Cause actually, I realized time's the most valuable, actually
So I'ma call my favorite girl and she gon' bring that ass for me
And as for me, I'ma text the room number right now
So you ain't gotta hit the front desk and go ask for me
Don't ask for me, don't ask for me
Don't ask for me
Lot of shit been goin' on, things goin' wrong
So don't ask for me
[Hook]
I'm hangin' halfway off the balcony
Overthinkin' 'cause my job is way more than a salary
Everything around me gold like I just practiced alchemy
I realized when it comes to girls
That chemistry means way more than anatomy
She mad at me, she been mad at me
[Verse 2]
She been mad, I've been on the go, on a roll
On a roll more than a roller coaster
They can't throw me off track or slow
If I did, I got a long list of hoes on hoes
I quote unquote say I told you so
Heaven on earth, every night is paradise
I pray I didn't die or overdose, never that
I kept it a hundred, never change, not even for five 20s
Still smokin' that 520 like it's 420
On a quest for more money, more hungry
Just got my fortune read, she said it's more comin'
Yeah I got the force but never force nothin'
Do it for the love, I'm Forrest Gumpin'
In my city I'm Warren Buffett, I mean business, the shirt is tucked in
The gun's tungsten, fuck it, I'm who not to fuck with
Who the bad bitches gon' fuck with and lames just don't fuck with
My stock's risin', I'm goin' public
If I write it, it's gon' publish
You're fuckin' with the best, no discussion
[Interlude]
So disgusting
It's that 3 and a third shit
Straight up
[Hook]
I'm hangin' halfway off the balcony
Overthinkin' 'cause my job is way more than a salary
Everything around me gold like I just practiced alchemy
I realized when it comes to girls
That chemistry means way more than anatomy
She mad at me, she been mad at me
She been mad
[Outro]
Man: Yo, yo your mom callin' you
Big Sean: Um, I'ma call her back
Man: You sure dawg? She keep callin'
Big Sean: Yeah for sure, for sure, bruh, I'ma call her back
