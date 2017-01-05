Big Sean - Moves (Video ufficiale e testo)

Big Sean - Moves testo



Yeah

Sex game had her ass blowing me up

Sex game had her ass texting me up

Yeah

Whoa

I got the moves

I got the moves

I'm making moves

You gotta move (you gotta move)

She make that back move (damn)

She made her titties move (goddamn)

I make the city move (like whoa)

I make the city move

I got the moves (I'm making moves)

I got the moves (I got the moves)

I'm making moves (I'm making moves)

You gotta move (you gotta)

She make that back move (damn)

She made her titties move (goddamn)

I make the city move (l do)

I make the city move (I do)

Look, give me the ball and I will have to pass it

I ain't passing out until I'm asthma attacking

I take a plan and then I back to back it

Hit after hit, check the batting average

I take the work, flip it, acrobatic

Got a little time and a lot of talent

Do a little talking and a lot of action

Seen the competition, hmm. not a challenge

I lean, I move, I walk through in this bitch

Packed out but I can count on my hands

Who I'mma talk to in this bitch

Girl's from law school in this bitch

Yeah, they Paralegals, barely 21

That's very legal, but they doing shit that's probably barely legal

Awe man

It's that nigga that you probably least expected

I just had a couple dots that need connecting

Now your top 5 getting redirected

From here on out it'll be consecutive

We making moves like Tarantino, like J.J. Abrams

Moving like Channing Tatum

Moving like Jason Statham

Motherfuck the whole industry

Half of these niggas my mini-me's

I got this bitch going off more than breaking and entering

You hot for a minute, me

I make the shit that last for infinity

Hop in the booth, man that shit like a gym to me

Don't test the agility

Silly, silly, thinking that the negativity you talking could ever fuck up the tranquility

Okay, okay, okay, I'm on Rodeo for the day

If you owe me then you better pay your layaway, away

Stay away, or your ass might get K.O., kay today

Man that "pew! pew!" hit your ass from like way, oh ways, away

I got the moves

I got the moves (whoa)

I'm making moves

You gotta move (you gotta move)

She make that back move (damn)

She made her titties move (goddamn)

I make the city move (like whoa)

I make the city move

I got the moves (I'm making moves)

I got the moves (I got the moves)

I'm making moves (I'm making moves)

You gotta move (you gotta)

She make that back move (damn)

She made her titties move (goddamn)

I make the city move (I do)

I make the city move (yeah I do)

Look, I'm a don, I'm a don, I'm a don (don)

I gave my whole family jobs and I take care of my mom

Me and my girl been through so much, that's my partner in crime

Touch any of the above, now you're harder to find

Gone