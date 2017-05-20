Big Sean - Sacrifices (feat. Migos) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Big Sean - Sacrifices (feat. Migos) testo
Brr, I look up
So many
(On my don shit)
So, so many
If Young Metro don't trust you, I'm gon' shoot you
I done made sacrifices, so many sacrifices
I done gave up so much free time knowing time ain't free
Fuck it I sacrificed it
My girl show me love, she know I made sacrifices
And if it's real, real love then you make sacrifices
To get ahead man you gotta make sacrifices
Fuck it though that's how hungry my appetite is
Fuck what you telling me, I sense the jealousy
I got telepathy, I got the recipe
I got the streets and I don't got no felonies
Forward thinking yeah my mind is ahead of me
Momma said it's gonna be whatever you let it be
It's some homies I grew up with that's dead to me
It's some niggas that I just met in debt to me
What's in common is they both pay respect to me
I get it my way from Friday to Friday
My girl is a mix of Aaliyah and Sade
I came a long way from that Marvin Gaye and chardonnay
I pull out the driveway like I'm in a car chase, speeding
And if my bitch cheat she know I'm leaving
No text no call, boy that bitch airplane mode code
No peacoat no time to change clothes, same clothes
Love if you living by the same code, G code, leave ho
Fuck it you dead to me, back to my destiny
Penthouse, birds eye view that's a nest for me
I got myself out of debt
When you see me know you're somebody I'll never need
Sacrifices, so many sacrifices
I done gave up so much free time knowing time ain't free
Fuck it I sacrificed it
My girl show me love, she know I made sacrifices
And if it's real, real love then you make sacrifices
To get ahead man you gotta make sacrifices
Fuck it though that's how hungry my appetite is
I cut the fuck shit drama out my energy
Focused on the inner me, never one the enemy
And I done sacrificed my own time
I done sacrificed my own mind
I done sacrificed the club life
I done sacrificed my love life
I cut the fuck shit drama out my energy
Focused on the inner me, never on the enemy
And I done sacrificed my own time
I done sacrificed my own mind
I done sacrificed the club life
I done sacrificed my love life
I done sacrificed the thug life
Diamonds shining ain't no dull life
Drop my top to get my mind right
Pull up in the 'Rari loud pipes
Bitch I'm the Don my wrist a hundon
Ooh yeah Gucci python ooh yeah
She play with her tongue
Yeah I bought that bitch a new charm
Let the top on told her come see about me
Come on come see me
The devil had entered my soul
My momma had beat it out me
Remember my grand momma had told me you better be
Somebody, hop in my seats massaging (aye)
Watch how I leave the posse
I made an M deposit
Paid all these dues with the game (yeah yeah)
Sacrificed yo stripes for that stain (Sacrifice)
Heard you sacrificed your life for that chain (yeah yeah)
She sacrificed that money for cocaine (white, phew, coco)
Left hand got three rings that's Bron Bron
We up one, bad bitch she a savage
Take her to the mall and buy her something
That's gonna wanna make your friends come
Make way with the tommy gun
Why can't y'all recognize that we all came from sacrifice
Why can't y'all recognize that we all came from sacrifice
Ten toes yeah you gotta stay down aye
Just some young niggas looking for a way out aye
People watching yeah I gotta skip town aye
Hit my phone if you need a whole pound aye
I done made sacrifices, so many sacrifices
I done gave up so much free time knowing time ain't free
Fuck it I sacrificed it
My girl show me love, she know I made sacrifices
And if it's real, real love then you make sacrifices
To get ahead man you gotta make sacrifices
Fuck it though that's how hungry my appetite is
I know my great, great, great aunty was a slave
I could only imagine all the sacrifice she made
I could only imagine all the shit she had to take
I'mma make sure all the blood she gave wasn't in vain
I sacrifice for your entertainment boy
I'm Mr. Anderson in the Matrix
Check the last name it's all facts
And the human race is all about pacing
Look at all the ones I outlasted
I'm the one at the end like I count backwards
Never satisfied details classified
Till the afterlife make a sacrifice, Don
Why can't y'all recognize that we all came from sacrifice
Why can't y'all recognize that we all came from sacrifice
