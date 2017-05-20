Big Sean - Sacrifices (feat. Migos) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Big Sean - Sacrifices (feat. Migos) testo



Brr, I look up

So many

(On my don shit)

So, so many

If Young Metro don't trust you, I'm gon' shoot you



I done made sacrifices, so many sacrifices

I done gave up so much free time knowing time ain't free

Fuck it I sacrificed it

My girl show me love, she know I made sacrifices

And if it's real, real love then you make sacrifices

To get ahead man you gotta make sacrifices

Fuck it though that's how hungry my appetite is



Fuck what you telling me, I sense the jealousy

I got telepathy, I got the recipe

I got the streets and I don't got no felonies

Forward thinking yeah my mind is ahead of me

Momma said it's gonna be whatever you let it be

It's some homies I grew up with that's dead to me

It's some niggas that I just met in debt to me

What's in common is they both pay respect to me

I get it my way from Friday to Friday

My girl is a mix of Aaliyah and Sade

I came a long way from that Marvin Gaye and chardonnay

I pull out the driveway like I'm in a car chase, speeding

And if my bitch cheat she know I'm leaving

No text no call, boy that bitch airplane mode code

No peacoat no time to change clothes, same clothes

Love if you living by the same code, G code, leave ho

Fuck it you dead to me, back to my destiny

Penthouse, birds eye view that's a nest for me

I got myself out of debt

When you see me know you're somebody I'll never need



Sacrifices, so many sacrifices

I done gave up so much free time knowing time ain't free

Fuck it I sacrificed it

My girl show me love, she know I made sacrifices

And if it's real, real love then you make sacrifices

To get ahead man you gotta make sacrifices

Fuck it though that's how hungry my appetite is



I cut the fuck shit drama out my energy

Focused on the inner me, never one the enemy

And I done sacrificed my own time

I done sacrificed my own mind

I done sacrificed the club life

I done sacrificed my love life

I cut the fuck shit drama out my energy

Focused on the inner me, never on the enemy

And I done sacrificed my own time

I done sacrificed my own mind

I done sacrificed the club life

I done sacrificed my love life



I done sacrificed the thug life

Diamonds shining ain't no dull life

Drop my top to get my mind right

Pull up in the 'Rari loud pipes

Bitch I'm the Don my wrist a hundon

Ooh yeah Gucci python ooh yeah

She play with her tongue

Yeah I bought that bitch a new charm

Let the top on told her come see about me

Come on come see me

The devil had entered my soul

My momma had beat it out me

Remember my grand momma had told me you better be

Somebody, hop in my seats massaging (aye)

Watch how I leave the posse

I made an M deposit



Paid all these dues with the game (yeah yeah)

Sacrificed yo stripes for that stain (Sacrifice)

Heard you sacrificed your life for that chain (yeah yeah)

She sacrificed that money for cocaine (white, phew, coco)

Left hand got three rings that's Bron Bron

We up one, bad bitch she a savage

Take her to the mall and buy her something

That's gonna wanna make your friends come

Make way with the tommy gun

Why can't y'all recognize that we all came from sacrifice

Why can't y'all recognize that we all came from sacrifice

Ten toes yeah you gotta stay down aye

Just some young niggas looking for a way out aye

People watching yeah I gotta skip town aye

Hit my phone if you need a whole pound aye



I done made sacrifices, so many sacrifices

I done gave up so much free time knowing time ain't free

Fuck it I sacrificed it

My girl show me love, she know I made sacrifices

And if it's real, real love then you make sacrifices

To get ahead man you gotta make sacrifices

Fuck it though that's how hungry my appetite is



I know my great, great, great aunty was a slave

I could only imagine all the sacrifice she made

I could only imagine all the shit she had to take

I'mma make sure all the blood she gave wasn't in vain

I sacrifice for your entertainment boy

I'm Mr. Anderson in the Matrix

Check the last name it's all facts

And the human race is all about pacing

Look at all the ones I outlasted

I'm the one at the end like I count backwards

Never satisfied details classified

Till the afterlife make a sacrifice, Don

Why can't y'all recognize that we all came from sacrifice

Why can't y'all recognize that we all came from sacrifice