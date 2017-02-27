BlasterJaxx - More (Club Mix) (Video ufficiale e testo)

BlasterJaxx - More (Club Mix) testo



[Verse 1: Mister Blonde]

Nothin' else on my mind

Swimmin' inside you

Only way I survive

Is breathin' beside you

You and I, you and I

Can't believe I found you

Gettin' high from your eyes

When I'm around you everything is fine till you



[Chorus: Mister Blonde]

Walk out the door, I hit the floor

Come in the [?] I just want more

Cravin' your touch, throw my hand up

I say I'm never fallin'

Love all the things that you do to me

I need a picture to set me free

Till you, walk out the door, I hit the floor

Come in the [?] I just want



[Verse 2: Mister Blonde]

Tangled up in sheets

Love the way I'm drownin'

Tell me what you need

'Cause I love the way it sounded

You and I, you and I

Can't believe I found you

Gettin' high from your eyes

When I'm around you everything is fine till you

Everything is fine till you

Everything is fine till you



[Chorus: Mister Blonde]

Walk out the door, I hit the floor

Come in the [?] I just want more

Cravin' your touch, throw my hand up

I say I'm never fallin'

Love all the things that you do to me

I need a picture to set me free

Till you, walk out the door, I hit the floor

Come in the [?] I just want



Everything is fine till you

Walk out the door, I hit the floor

Come in the [?] I just want more

Cravin' your touch, throw my hand up

I say I'm never fallin'

Love all the things that you do to me

I need a picture to set me free

Till you, walk out the door, I hit the floor

Come in the [?] I just want

Come in the [?] I just want

Come in the [?] I just want more