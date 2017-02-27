BlasterJaxx - More (Club Mix) (Video ufficiale e testo)
BlasterJaxx - More (Club Mix) testo
[Verse 1: Mister Blonde]
Nothin' else on my mind
Swimmin' inside you
Only way I survive
Is breathin' beside you
You and I, you and I
Can't believe I found you
Gettin' high from your eyes
When I'm around you everything is fine till you
[Chorus: Mister Blonde]
Walk out the door, I hit the floor
Come in the [?] I just want more
Cravin' your touch, throw my hand up
I say I'm never fallin'
Love all the things that you do to me
I need a picture to set me free
Till you, walk out the door, I hit the floor
Come in the [?] I just want
[Verse 2: Mister Blonde]
Tangled up in sheets
Love the way I'm drownin'
Tell me what you need
'Cause I love the way it sounded
You and I, you and I
Can't believe I found you
Gettin' high from your eyes
When I'm around you everything is fine till you
Everything is fine till you
Everything is fine till you
[Chorus: Mister Blonde]
Walk out the door, I hit the floor
Come in the [?] I just want more
Cravin' your touch, throw my hand up
I say I'm never fallin'
Love all the things that you do to me
I need a picture to set me free
Till you, walk out the door, I hit the floor
Come in the [?] I just want
Everything is fine till you
Walk out the door, I hit the floor
Come in the [?] I just want more
Cravin' your touch, throw my hand up
I say I'm never fallin'
Love all the things that you do to me
I need a picture to set me free
Till you, walk out the door, I hit the floor
Come in the [?] I just want
Come in the [?] I just want
Come in the [?] I just want more
