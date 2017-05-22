Borgeous - Give Em What They Came For (feat. Avena Savage) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Borgeous - Give Em What They Came For (feat. Avena Savage) testo
you make me feel something
I’m watching and moving
making me wanna move with you don’t
Don’t gave me waiting And (?)
I’m ready I’m (?) to be fool for you
so that true I’m sure
making my heart em (?)
losing control, I don’t wanna hold back
so give em what they came for
oh I’m sure
making my heart (?)
losing control, I don’t wanna hold back
so give em what they came for
(?) sent of your body
praying up on me
I’m ready I’m willing to lose control
eyes I’m watching and craving
(?)
(?) to get high
so that’s true I’m sure
making my heart (?)
losing control, I don’t wanna hold back
so give em what they came for
So that’s true I’m sure
Making my heart (?)
Losing control, I don’t wanna hold back
So give em what they came for
