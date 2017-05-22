Home #Borgeous Video Borgeous - Give Em What They Came For (feat. Avena Savage) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Borgeous - Give Em What They Came For (feat. Avena Savage) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Borgeous - Give Em What They Came For (feat. Avena Savage): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Borgeous - Give Em What They Came For (feat. Avena Savage) testo

you make me feel something
I’m watching and moving
making me wanna move with you don’t
Don’t gave me waiting And (?)
I’m ready I’m (?) to be fool for you

so that true I’m sure
making my heart em (?)
losing control, I don’t wanna hold back
so give em what they came for

oh I’m sure
making my heart (?)
losing control, I don’t wanna hold back
so give em what they came for

(?) sent of your body
praying up on me
I’m ready I’m willing to lose control
eyes I’m watching and craving
(?)
(?) to get high

so that’s true I’m sure
making my heart (?)
losing control, I don’t wanna hold back
so give em what they came for

So that’s true I’m sure
Making my heart (?)
Losing control, I don’t wanna hold back
So give em what they came for

