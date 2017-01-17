Borgeous - Over the Edge (feat. Dia) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Borgeous - Over the Edge (feat. Dia) testo
Here we are, it's alright
We're alone, it took a little time
Stars are out, bottle of wine
You and me, fingers intertwined
Do you want to watch black and white movies?
I could wear your jacket as you kiss my cheek
We could steal the fire from [?] heartbeats
Close my eyes, I'll let you lead
Come push me over the edge
I see the way you're moving in
Come take me past my limits
Let's be the light we've always been
Wanna watch.
We could steal the.
Lose it all, it's alright
Don't hold back, just give it a try
We're here right now
Don't waste your breath, gotta live it loud
Do you want to go somewhere hot with me?
I could wear your jacket as you kiss my cheek
We could steal the fire from [?] heartbeats
Close my eyes, I'll let you lead
Come push me over the edge
I see the way you're moving in
Come take me past my limits
Let's be the light we've always been
Wanna watch.
We could steal the.
Come push me over the edge
I see the way you're moving in
Come take me past my limits
Let's be the light we've always been
Wanna watch.
We could steal the.
Wanna watch.
We could steal the.
