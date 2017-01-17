Borgeous - Over the Edge (feat. Dia) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Borgeous - Over the Edge (feat. Dia) testo



Here we are, it's alright

We're alone, it took a little time

Stars are out, bottle of wine

You and me, fingers intertwined



Do you want to watch black and white movies?

I could wear your jacket as you kiss my cheek

We could steal the fire from [?] heartbeats

Close my eyes, I'll let you lead



Come push me over the edge

I see the way you're moving in

Come take me past my limits

Let's be the light we've always been



Wanna watch.

We could steal the.



Lose it all, it's alright

Don't hold back, just give it a try

We're here right now

Don't waste your breath, gotta live it loud



Do you want to go somewhere hot with me?

I could wear your jacket as you kiss my cheek

We could steal the fire from [?] heartbeats

Close my eyes, I'll let you lead



Come push me over the edge

I see the way you're moving in

Come take me past my limits

Let's be the light we've always been



Wanna watch.

We could steal the.



Come push me over the edge

I see the way you're moving in

Come take me past my limits

Let's be the light we've always been



Wanna watch.

We could steal the.



Wanna watch.

We could steal the.