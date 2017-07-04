Breathe Carolina - This Again (Video ufficiale e testo)

Breathe Carolina - This Again testo



I've got my sight set on you,

And I'm ready to aim,

I have a heart that will,

Never be tamed,

I knew you were something special

When you spoke my name,

Now I can't wait, to see you again

I've got a way of knowing,

When something is right,

I feel like I must have known you,

In another life,

Cause I felt this deep connection,

When you looked in my eyes,

Now I can't wait to see you again,

The last time I freaked out,

I just kept looking down,

I st-st-stuttered when

You asked me what I'm thinkin' 'bout

Felt like I couldn't breathe

You asked what's wrong with me

My best friend Lesley said

"Oh she's just being Miley!"

The next time we hang out,

I will redeem myself,

My heart can't rest till then,

Whoa! Whoa! I,

I can't wait to see you again,

I got this crazy feeling

Deep inside

When you called and asked to see me

Tomorrow night,

I'm not a mind reader,

But I'm reading the signs

That you can't wait to see me again

The last time I freaked out,

I just kept looking down,

I st-st-stuttered when

You asked me what I'm thinkin' 'bout

Felt like I couldn't breathe

You asked what's wrong with me

My best friend Lesley said

"Oh she's just being Miley!"

The next time we hang out,

I will redeem myself

My heart can't rest till then,

Whoa! Whoa! I,

I can't wait to see you again,

I've got my sight set on you,

And I'm ready to aim,

The last time I freaked out,

I just kept looking down,

I st-st-stuttered when

You asked me what I'm thinkin' 'bout

Felt like I couldn't breathe

You asked what's wrong with me

My best friend Lesley said

"Oh she's just being Miley!"

The next time we hang out,

I will redeem myself

My heart can't rest till then,

Whoa! Whoa! I,

I can't wait to see you again,

Whoa! Whoa! I,

I can't wait to see you again.