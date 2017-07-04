Breathe Carolina - This Again (Video ufficiale e testo)
I've got my sight set on you,
And I'm ready to aim,
I have a heart that will,
Never be tamed,
I knew you were something special
When you spoke my name,
Now I can't wait, to see you again
I've got a way of knowing,
When something is right,
I feel like I must have known you,
In another life,
Cause I felt this deep connection,
When you looked in my eyes,
Now I can't wait to see you again,
The last time I freaked out,
I just kept looking down,
I st-st-stuttered when
You asked me what I'm thinkin' 'bout
Felt like I couldn't breathe
You asked what's wrong with me
My best friend Lesley said
"Oh she's just being Miley!"
The next time we hang out,
I will redeem myself,
My heart can't rest till then,
Whoa! Whoa! I,
I can't wait to see you again,
I got this crazy feeling
Deep inside
When you called and asked to see me
Tomorrow night,
I'm not a mind reader,
But I'm reading the signs
That you can't wait to see me again
The last time I freaked out,
I just kept looking down,
I st-st-stuttered when
You asked me what I'm thinkin' 'bout
Felt like I couldn't breathe
You asked what's wrong with me
My best friend Lesley said
"Oh she's just being Miley!"
The next time we hang out,
I will redeem myself
My heart can't rest till then,
Whoa! Whoa! I,
I can't wait to see you again,
I've got my sight set on you,
And I'm ready to aim,
The last time I freaked out,
I just kept looking down,
I st-st-stuttered when
You asked me what I'm thinkin' 'bout
Felt like I couldn't breathe
You asked what's wrong with me
My best friend Lesley said
"Oh she's just being Miley!"
The next time we hang out,
I will redeem myself
My heart can't rest till then,
Whoa! Whoa! I,
I can't wait to see you again,
Whoa! Whoa! I,
I can't wait to see you again.
