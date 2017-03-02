Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like (Video ufficiale e testo)

Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like testo



I got a condo in Manhattan

Baby girl, what's hatnin'?

You and your ass invited

So gon' and get to clapping'

So pop it for a pimp

Pop, pop it for me

Turn around and drop it for a pimp

Drop, drop it for me

I'll rent a beach house in Miami

Wake up with no jammies

Lobster tail for dinner

Julio serve that scampi

You got it if you want it

Got, got it if you want it

Said you got it if you want it

Take my wallet if you want it now



Jump in the Cadillac

Girl, let's put some miles on it

Anything you want

Just to put a smile on it

You deserve it baby, you deserve it all

And I'm gonna give it to you



Gold jewelry shining so bright

Strawberry champagne on ice

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Sex by the fire at night

Silk sheets and diamonds all white

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like



I'm talkin' trips to Puerto Rico

Say the word and we go

You can be my freaky

Girl, I'll be on fleek, ah, mamacita

I will never make a promise that I can't keep

I promise that you'll smile and gon' never leave

Shopping sprees in Paris

Everything 24 carats

Take a look in that mirror

Now tell me who's the fairest

Is it you? (is it you?) Is it me? (is it me?)

Say it's us (say it's us) and I'll agree, baby



Jump in the Cadillac

Girl, let's put some miles on it

Anything you want

Just to put a smile on it

You deserve it baby, you deserve it all

And I'm gonna give it to you



Gold jewelry shining so bright

Strawberry champagne on ice

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Sex by the fire at night

Silk sheets and diamonds all white

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like



If you say you want a good time

Well here I am baby, here I am baby

Talk to me, talk to me, talk to me

Tell me what's on your mind

If you want it, girl come and get it

All this is here for you

Tell me baby, tell me, tell me baby

What you tryna do



Gold jewelry shining so bright

Strawberry champagne on ice

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Sex by the fire at night

Silk sheets and diamonds all white

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like