CADE - Sorry for Myself (Video ufficiale e testo)

CADE - Sorry for Myself testo



I Should

Take You Up My Phone

And Over For So Long

I Should

Take You To The Home

And Any Wanna Long

Imagine On Ma Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself

I Don't Know How To Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else

I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself

I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself

(Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself)

I Should, Listen To A Song

Alright In A Song

If I Could, Clear For My Mind

I Meant You Never Find

But I'm Feeling Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself

I Don't Know How To Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else

I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself

I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself

(I'm Feeling Sorry For My... Im Feeling Sorry For My... Sorry For My...)

I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself

I Don't Know How To Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else