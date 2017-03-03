CADE - Sorry for Myself (Video ufficiale e testo)
CADE - Sorry for Myself testo
I Should
Take You Up My Phone
And Over For So Long
I Should
Take You To The Home
And Any Wanna Long
Imagine On Ma Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself
I Don't Know How To Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else
I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself
I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself
(Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself)
I Should, Listen To A Song
Alright In A Song
If I Could, Clear For My Mind
I Meant You Never Find
But I'm Feeling Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself
I Don't Know How To Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else
I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself
I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself
(I'm Feeling Sorry For My... Im Feeling Sorry For My... Sorry For My...)
I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself
I Don't Know How To Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else
Altro su #Cade
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe migliori frasi delle canzoni dei Fedez, sfoglia e crea le tue Lyricard con le tue citazioni preferite.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoSfoglia la gallery con le più begli axforismi dalle canzoni del rapper e genera le tue Lyricard.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoAll'evento di Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2013 hanno cantato Fall Out Boy con "My Songs Know What I Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)" e "The Phoenix", A Great...
Guarda la galleryGossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs