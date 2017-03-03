Home #Cade Video CADE - Sorry for Myself (Video ufficiale e testo)
CADE - Sorry for Myself (Video ufficiale e testo)

CADE - Sorry for Myself: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

CADE - Sorry for Myself testo

I Should
Take You Up My Phone
And Over For So Long
I Should
Take You To The Home
And Any Wanna Long
Imagine On Ma Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself
I Don't Know How To Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else
I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself
I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself
(Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself)
I Should, Listen To A Song
Alright In A Song
If I Could, Clear For My Mind
I Meant You Never Find
But I'm Feeling Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself
I Don't Know How To Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else
I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself
I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself
(I'm Feeling Sorry For My... Im Feeling Sorry For My... Sorry For My...)
I Never Feel That Sorry For Myself, Sorry For Myself Sorry For Myself
I Don't Know How To Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else, Love Somebody Else

