Cage the Elephant - Cold Cold Cold (Video ufficiale e testo)
Cage the Elephant - Cold Cold Cold testo
Doctor look into my eyes
I've been breathing air but there's no sign of life
Doctor the problem's in my chest
My heart feels cold as ice but it's anybody's guess
Doctor can you help me cause I don't feel right
Better make it fast before I change my mind
Doctor can you help me cause I don't feel right
Better make it fast before I change my mind
Well it's cold, cold, cold, cold inside
Darker in the day than the dead of night
Cold, cold, cold, cold inside
Doctor can you help me cause something don't feel right
Something don't feel right
Sweet nurse don't look at me that way
I've seen those eyes before I can tell you want to play
Counselor give me some advice
Tell me how hard will I fall if I live a double life
Doctor can you help me cause I don't feel right
Better make it fast before I change my mind
Doctor can you help me cause I don't feel right
Better make it fast because there ain't much time
Well it's cold, cold, cold, cold inside
Darker in the day than the dead of night
Cold, cold, cold, cold inside
Doctor can you help me cause something don't feel right
Something don't feel right
Something just ain't right
And as the darkness falls it fills up both my eyes
My life before me like a flash in the night
With my arms open wide
Well it's cold, cold, cold, cold inside
Cold, cold, cold, cold inside
Cold, cold, cold, cold inside
Doctor can you help me cause something don't feel right
Something don't feel right
Something just ain't right
