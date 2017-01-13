Cage the Elephant - Cold Cold Cold (Video ufficiale e testo)

Cage the Elephant - Cold Cold Cold testo



Doctor look into my eyes

I've been breathing air but there's no sign of life

Doctor the problem's in my chest



My heart feels cold as ice but it's anybody's guess



Doctor can you help me cause I don't feel right

Better make it fast before I change my mind

Doctor can you help me cause I don't feel right

Better make it fast before I change my mind



Well it's cold, cold, cold, cold inside

Darker in the day than the dead of night

Cold, cold, cold, cold inside

Doctor can you help me cause something don't feel right

Something don't feel right



Sweet nurse don't look at me that way

I've seen those eyes before I can tell you want to play

Counselor give me some advice

Tell me how hard will I fall if I live a double life



Doctor can you help me cause I don't feel right

Better make it fast before I change my mind

Doctor can you help me cause I don't feel right

Better make it fast because there ain't much time



Well it's cold, cold, cold, cold inside

Darker in the day than the dead of night

Cold, cold, cold, cold inside

Doctor can you help me cause something don't feel right

Something don't feel right

Something just ain't right



And as the darkness falls it fills up both my eyes

My life before me like a flash in the night

With my arms open wide



Well it's cold, cold, cold, cold inside

Cold, cold, cold, cold inside

Cold, cold, cold, cold inside

Doctor can you help me cause something don't feel right

Something don't feel right

Something just ain't right