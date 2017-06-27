Calvin Harris - Feels (Video ufficiale e testo)

Calvin Harris - Feels testo



Now nothing ever last forever, no

One minute you're here and the next you're gone

So I respect you, wanna take it slow

I need a mental receipt to know this moment at all



Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (chop, chop)

A little souvenir, can I steal it from you?

To memorize the way you shock me

The way you move it here (hey)

Just wanna feel it from you (hey)



Don't be afraid to catch feels

Ride drop top and chase thrills (hey)

I know you ain't afraid about this (hey)

Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels

Feels with me



I'm your window shopper, suck off of your novel

Unwind off your goggles, virtual (virtual) reality

It ain't what it cost you, it might be a dollar

As long as it shocks you, memory, electricity



Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (chop, chop)

A little souvenir, can I steal it from you? (oh, yeah)

To memorize the way you shock me (yeah)

The way you move it here (hey)

Just wanna feel it from you (hey)



Don't be afraid to catch feels (ha)

Ride drop top and chase thrills (oh-oh-oh, oh)

I know you ain't afraid about this (hey)

Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels (straight up)

Feels with me (woah)



Goddamn, I know you love to make an entrance

Do you like getting paid or getting paid attention?

You mixed the wrong guys with the right intentions

In the same bed, but it still feel long distance

She's looking for a little more consistency

But when you stop looking you gon' find what's meant to be

And honestly, I'm way too done with the hoes

I cut off all my exes for your x and o's

I feel my old flings was just preparing me

When I say I want you, say it back, Parakeet

Fly in first-class through the air, Airbnb

I'm the best you had, you just be comparing me to me

Imma 'at' this at you, if I put you on my phone

And upload it, it'll get maximum views

I came in through in the clutch with the lipsticks and phones

Wear your fave cologne just to get you alone



Don't be afraid to catch feels

Don't be afraid to catch these feels

Ride drop top and chase thrills (yeah)

I know you ain't afraid about this (I know)

Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels

Woah, woah, woah

Feels with me



Don't be afraid to catch feels (no, no)

Don't be afraid, baby

Ride drop top and chase thrills (woah, okay)

I know you ain't afraid about this

I know, I know, I know, I know

Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels

Feels with me