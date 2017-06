Calvin Harris - Feels (Video ufficiale e testo)

Calvin Harris - Feels testo



I feel so close to you right now

It's a force feel

I wear my heart upon my sleeve, like a big deal

Your love bows down, I mean surround me like a waterfall

And there's no stopping us right now

I feel so close to you right now

I feel so close to you right now

It's a force feel

I wear my heart upon my sleeve, like a big deal

Your love bows down, I mean surround me like a waterfall

And there's no stopping us right now

I feel so close to you right now

And there's no stopping us right now

And there's no stopping us right now

And there's no stopping us right now

I feel so close to you right now