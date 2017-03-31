Calvin Harris - Heatstroke (feat. Young Thug, Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande) Lyrics



[Intro: Young Thug]

Won't you please?

Slow it down

I'm tryna talk to you, darlin'

Tryna walk with you, darlin'

Do you hear me?

And no-no-no-no-nobody can stop it

The love you got from me

And everytime



[Verse 1: Young Thug]

Tell me how you feel right now

'Cause all I wanna do is keep it real right now

I'm tryna beat it up

Beat Pills right now

Athletic in the sheets

I got skills right now

Red braids, with some red baby hair

Ballin' in that club, Ace of Spades, yeah

Pop that bitch and spray it like 'Raid'

Yellow diamonds on you like a glass of lemonade

Q-B, I'll throw it

Teeth white, Newport

I want knees, right choice

80 thousand dollar Birkin bag in the Porsche

I'm tryna fuck with you till we on life support

I'll split it with you if we get half of Michael Jordan

No toilet tissue, I shit on niggas 'cause life's short

No passport to go with me

I had to get deported



[Chorus: Pharrell Williams & Young Thug]

Please let go, and have a good time

Have a good, have a good time, yeah

Have a good, have a good time

Please let go, and have a good time

Have a good, have a good time, yeah

Have a good, have a good time



[Refrain: Ariana Grande & Pharrell Williams]

When you do things like this

And you set me free

How can anyone get tired?

When you do things like this

And you set me free

I think I just been inspired

Oh babe



[Verse 2: Young Thug]

Jeffery!

Brand new chapter, if I read you?

She got every red bottom like a baboon

Hunnid' bottles in the club, real one room

Girl you gotta keep up with a boss move

King of the jungle, tycoon

Everybody thinking that it's a cartoon

We just wanna party, we back in the war room

Do you want some? No I don't sir

Tryna watch me balling, do you want money?

I'm just tryna turn up, tryna work something

Shawty suck the dick, but she wanna fuck it first

Hey Mister? You a rapper

Good hair, got a bad ass

Rich nigga, I like 'em ratchet

Fuck it up, throw it back

Look at that

No shaving, Brazilian waxed



[Chorus: Pharrell Williams & Young Thug]

Please let go, and have a good time

Have a good, have a good time, yeah

Have a good, have a good time

Please let go, and have a good time

Have a good, have a good time, yeah

Have a good, have a good time



[Refrain: Ariana Grande & Pharrell Williams]

When you do things like this

And you set me free

How can anyone get tired?

When you do things like this

And you set me free

I think I just been inspired

When you do things like this

And you set me free, boy

How can anyone get tired?

When you do things like this

And you set me free

I think I just been inspired



[Outro: Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande]

Hey, hey this one make me so naughty

I think you opened my eyes