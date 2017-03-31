Calvin Harris - Heatstroke (feat. Young Thug, Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande) Lyrics
[Intro: Young Thug]
Won't you please?
Slow it down
I'm tryna talk to you, darlin'
Tryna walk with you, darlin'
Do you hear me?
And no-no-no-no-nobody can stop it
The love you got from me
And everytime
[Verse 1: Young Thug]
Tell me how you feel right now
'Cause all I wanna do is keep it real right now
I'm tryna beat it up
Beat Pills right now
Athletic in the sheets
I got skills right now
Red braids, with some red baby hair
Ballin' in that club, Ace of Spades, yeah
Pop that bitch and spray it like 'Raid'
Yellow diamonds on you like a glass of lemonade
Q-B, I'll throw it
Teeth white, Newport
I want knees, right choice
80 thousand dollar Birkin bag in the Porsche
I'm tryna fuck with you till we on life support
I'll split it with you if we get half of Michael Jordan
No toilet tissue, I shit on niggas 'cause life's short
No passport to go with me
I had to get deported
[Chorus: Pharrell Williams & Young Thug]
Please let go, and have a good time
Have a good, have a good time, yeah
Have a good, have a good time
Please let go, and have a good time
Have a good, have a good time, yeah
Have a good, have a good time
[Refrain: Ariana Grande & Pharrell Williams]
When you do things like this
And you set me free
How can anyone get tired?
When you do things like this
And you set me free
I think I just been inspired
Oh babe
[Verse 2: Young Thug]
Jeffery!
Brand new chapter, if I read you?
She got every red bottom like a baboon
Hunnid' bottles in the club, real one room
Girl you gotta keep up with a boss move
King of the jungle, tycoon
Everybody thinking that it's a cartoon
We just wanna party, we back in the war room
Do you want some? No I don't sir
Tryna watch me balling, do you want money?
I'm just tryna turn up, tryna work something
Shawty suck the dick, but she wanna fuck it first
Hey Mister? You a rapper
Good hair, got a bad ass
Rich nigga, I like 'em ratchet
Fuck it up, throw it back
Look at that
No shaving, Brazilian waxed
[Chorus: Pharrell Williams & Young Thug]
Please let go, and have a good time
Have a good, have a good time, yeah
Have a good, have a good time
Please let go, and have a good time
Have a good, have a good time, yeah
Have a good, have a good time
[Refrain: Ariana Grande & Pharrell Williams]
When you do things like this
And you set me free
How can anyone get tired?
When you do things like this
And you set me free
I think I just been inspired
When you do things like this
And you set me free, boy
How can anyone get tired?
When you do things like this
And you set me free
I think I just been inspired
[Outro: Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande]
Hey, hey this one make me so naughty
I think you opened my eyes
