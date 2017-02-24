Calvin Harris - Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Calvin Harris - Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) testo
[Intro: Frank Ocean]
I might empty my bank account
And buy that boy a wooden pipe
Buy that boy a wooden pipe
I might, I might
Empty my bank account
And buy that boy a wooden pipe
Buy that boy a wooden pipe
I might
[Chorus: Frank Ocean]
Do you slide on all your nights like this?
Do you try on all your nights like this? (I might)
Put some spotlight on the slide
Whatever comes, comes too clear
Do you slide on all your nights like this?
Do you try on all your nights like this? (I might)
Put some spotlight on the side
And whatever comes, comes too clear
[Verse 1: Frank Ocean]
All this jewelry ain't no use when it's this dark
This my favorite part, we see the lights, they cut so far
It went too fast, we couldn't reach it with our arm
Wrist on the wrist, a link of charms, yeah
Player, we're still in Lincoln Park
It's like we could dye our own hair
Like we could dye it all blonde, hon'
If we could see in 20-20
Twice we could see it 'til the end
[Verse 2: Quavo]
Put that spotlight on her face (spotlight)
Put that spotlight on her face (ah, yeah)
We gon' pipe up and turn up (pipe up)
We gon' light up and burn up (burn up)
Mama too hot like a (like what?)
Mama too hot like a furnace (furnace)
I got a hundred G's in my Goyard (G's)
My diamonds gon' shine when the lights dark (shine)
You and I'll take a ride down the boulevard (yeah)
And your friends really wanna break us apart
Good lord
[Verse 3: Offset]
(Offset!) Good gracious
Starin' at my diamonds while I'm hoppin' out the spaceship
Need your information, take vacation to Malaysia
You my baby, the paparazzi flashin' crazy
She swallowed the bottle while I sit back and smoke gelato
Walk in my mansion, twenty thousand paintings, Picasso
Bitch'll be dippin', dabbin' with niggas like a nacho
Took off her panties, diamonds dancin' like Rick Ricardo
She havin' it
When they call her workin' on The Bachelor
I know you got a past, I got a past, that's in the back of us
Average, I'ma make a million on the average
I'm ridin' with no brain, bitch I'm out of it
[Chorus: Frank Ocean]
Do you slide on all your nights like this?
Do you try on all your nights like this? (I might)
Put some spotlight on the slide
Whatever comes, comes too clear
Do you slide on all your nights like this?
Do you try on all your nights like this? (I might)
Put some spotlight on the side
And whatever comes, comes too clear
[Outro: Frank Ocean]
I might empty my bank account (ooh)
And buy that boy a wooden pipe (ooh, yeah)
Buy that boy a wooden pipe
I might, I might (slide)
Empty my bank account (ooh, slide)
And buy that boy a wooden pipe (slide, yeah)
(Do you slide on all your nights like this?)
Buy that boy a wooden pipe
I might
