Calvin Harris - Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Calvin Harris - Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) testo





[Intro: Frank Ocean]

I might empty my bank account

And buy that boy a wooden pipe

Buy that boy a wooden pipe

I might, I might

Empty my bank account

And buy that boy a wooden pipe

Buy that boy a wooden pipe

I might



[Chorus: Frank Ocean]

Do you slide on all your nights like this?

Do you try on all your nights like this? (I might)

Put some spotlight on the slide

Whatever comes, comes too clear

Do you slide on all your nights like this?

Do you try on all your nights like this? (I might)

Put some spotlight on the side

And whatever comes, comes too clear



[Verse 1: Frank Ocean]

All this jewelry ain't no use when it's this dark

This my favorite part, we see the lights, they cut so far

It went too fast, we couldn't reach it with our arm

Wrist on the wrist, a link of charms, yeah

Player, we're still in Lincoln Park

It's like we could dye our own hair

Like we could dye it all blonde, hon'

If we could see in 20-20

Twice we could see it 'til the end



[Verse 2: Quavo]

Put that spotlight on her face (spotlight)

Put that spotlight on her face (ah, yeah)

We gon' pipe up and turn up (pipe up)

We gon' light up and burn up (burn up)

Mama too hot like a (like what?)

Mama too hot like a furnace (furnace)

I got a hundred G's in my Goyard (G's)

My diamonds gon' shine when the lights dark (shine)

You and I'll take a ride down the boulevard (yeah)

And your friends really wanna break us apart

Good lord



[Verse 3: Offset]

(Offset!) Good gracious

Starin' at my diamonds while I'm hoppin' out the spaceship

Need your information, take vacation to Malaysia

You my baby, the paparazzi flashin' crazy

She swallowed the bottle while I sit back and smoke gelato

Walk in my mansion, twenty thousand paintings, Picasso

Bitch'll be dippin', dabbin' with niggas like a nacho

Took off her panties, diamonds dancin' like Rick Ricardo

She havin' it

When they call her workin' on The Bachelor

I know you got a past, I got a past, that's in the back of us

Average, I'ma make a million on the average

I'm ridin' with no brain, bitch I'm out of it



[Chorus: Frank Ocean]

Do you slide on all your nights like this?

Do you try on all your nights like this? (I might)

Put some spotlight on the slide

Whatever comes, comes too clear

Do you slide on all your nights like this?

Do you try on all your nights like this? (I might)

Put some spotlight on the side

And whatever comes, comes too clear



[Outro: Frank Ocean]

I might empty my bank account (ooh)

And buy that boy a wooden pipe (ooh, yeah)

Buy that boy a wooden pipe

I might, I might (slide)

Empty my bank account (ooh, slide)

And buy that boy a wooden pipe (slide, yeah)

(Do you slide on all your nights like this?)

Buy that boy a wooden pipe

I might