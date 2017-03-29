Home #Cammora Video Cammora - On My Way (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Cammora - On My Way (Video ufficiale e testo)

Cammora - On My Way: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Cammora - On My Way testo

Together riding on a highway
No matter which way we go
the sun is rising on a Monday
What time is it?
We don't know
So many memories it's crazy
Forever stuck in my mind
It's not a dream that we're chasing
It's something better and

I'm on my way
I'm on my way

Together riding on a highway
No matter which way we go
the sun is fading on a monday
What time is it?
Still don't know
So many memories it's crazy
Forever stuck in my mind
It's not a dream that we're chasing
It's something bigger and

I'm on my way
I'm on my way

It's everything or nothing
It's not a dream we're chasing
It's everything or nothing
It's not a dream we're chasing
We wanna runaway
We wanna runaway

I'm on my way
I'm on my way

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Cammora

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs