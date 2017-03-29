Cammora - On My Way (Video ufficiale e testo)
Cammora - On My Way testo
Together riding on a highway
No matter which way we go
the sun is rising on a Monday
What time is it?
We don't know
So many memories it's crazy
Forever stuck in my mind
It's not a dream that we're chasing
It's something better and
I'm on my way
I'm on my way
Together riding on a highway
No matter which way we go
the sun is fading on a monday
What time is it?
Still don't know
So many memories it's crazy
Forever stuck in my mind
It's not a dream that we're chasing
It's something bigger and
I'm on my way
I'm on my way
It's everything or nothing
It's not a dream we're chasing
It's everything or nothing
It's not a dream we're chasing
We wanna runaway
We wanna runaway
I'm on my way
I'm on my way
