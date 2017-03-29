Cammora - On My Way (Video ufficiale e testo)

Cammora - On My Way testo



Together riding on a highway

No matter which way we go

the sun is rising on a Monday

What time is it?

We don't know

So many memories it's crazy

Forever stuck in my mind

It's not a dream that we're chasing

It's something better and



I'm on my way

I'm on my way



Together riding on a highway

No matter which way we go

the sun is fading on a monday

What time is it?

Still don't know

So many memories it's crazy

Forever stuck in my mind

It's not a dream that we're chasing

It's something bigger and



I'm on my way

I'm on my way



It's everything or nothing

It's not a dream we're chasing

It's everything or nothing

It's not a dream we're chasing

We wanna runaway

We wanna runaway



I'm on my way

I'm on my way