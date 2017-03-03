Carnage - Warrior (feat. Dirtcaps & Jo Mersa) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Carnage - Warrior (feat. Dirtcaps & Jo Mersa) testo
Badman ah rude bwoy, ah de warrior
OG, ambush dem wid de fiyah mek kno sah
Bow!
Emperor Selassie – I we praise
Thinking of some better ways
TInk mi mi fren dem fe get paid
An mi record dem fe play
Dem procrastinate
Tell dem fe delay dem bubble too much
An a nuh time fe pay
Yuh warrior dem hungry an dem ah look ah plate
Suh dem home sweet home need to renovate
Yes I come before the soul
You only know from I adore
But in the jungle the lion roars
You never thought I'm a warrior
(Oh, oh)
I'm a warrior
(Oh, oh)
The lion ah real warrior
Nuff time we ah carry dat
X amount ah liquor mi ah warrior
Look inna mi face mi is a warrior
Look inna mi face mi is a warrior
Wooaaah Ooh!
Wooaaah Ooh!
Wooaaah Ooh!
Yes I come before the soul
You only know from I adore
And in the jungle the lion roars
You never thought I'm a warrior
In the jungle the lion roars (Oh, oh)
I'm a warrior
In the jungle the lion roars (Oh, oh)
In the jungle the lion roars
The lion ah real warrior
Nuff time we ah carry dat
X amount ah liquor mi ah warrior
Look inna mi face mi is a warrior
Look inna mi face mi is a warrior
Jo Merse ah warrior
Carnage him ah warrior
GY ah warriors
Know seh we ah warriors
Jo Merse ah warrior
Carnage him ah warrior
Anyweh yuh see de lion know seh we ah warriors
Man ah warrior
Man an man ah warrior
Man ah warrior
Man an man ah warrior
Man ah warrior
Man an man ah warrior
Anyweh yuh see de lion dem know we ah warriors
