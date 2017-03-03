Carnage - Warrior (feat. Dirtcaps & Jo Mersa) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Carnage - Warrior (feat. Dirtcaps & Jo Mersa) testo



Badman ah rude bwoy, ah de warrior

OG, ambush dem wid de fiyah mek kno sah

Bow!

Emperor Selassie – I we praise

Thinking of some better ways

TInk mi mi fren dem fe get paid

An mi record dem fe play

Dem procrastinate

Tell dem fe delay dem bubble too much

An a nuh time fe pay

Yuh warrior dem hungry an dem ah look ah plate

Suh dem home sweet home need to renovate

Yes I come before the soul

You only know from I adore

But in the jungle the lion roars

You never thought I'm a warrior

(Oh, oh)

I'm a warrior

(Oh, oh)

The lion ah real warrior

Nuff time we ah carry dat

X amount ah liquor mi ah warrior

Look inna mi face mi is a warrior

Look inna mi face mi is a warrior

Wooaaah Ooh!

Wooaaah Ooh!

Wooaaah Ooh!

Yes I come before the soul

You only know from I adore

And in the jungle the lion roars

You never thought I'm a warrior

In the jungle the lion roars (Oh, oh)

I'm a warrior

In the jungle the lion roars (Oh, oh)

In the jungle the lion roars

The lion ah real warrior

Nuff time we ah carry dat

X amount ah liquor mi ah warrior

Look inna mi face mi is a warrior

Look inna mi face mi is a warrior

Jo Merse ah warrior

Carnage him ah warrior

GY ah warriors

Know seh we ah warriors

Jo Merse ah warrior

Carnage him ah warrior

Anyweh yuh see de lion know seh we ah warriors

Man ah warrior

Man an man ah warrior

Man ah warrior

Man an man ah warrior

Man ah warrior

Man an man ah warrior

Anyweh yuh see de lion dem know we ah warriors