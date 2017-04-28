Home #Cashmere Cat Video Cashmere Cat - Quit (feat. Ariana Grande) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Cashmere Cat - Quit (feat. Ariana Grande) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Cashmere Cat - Quit (feat. Ariana Grande) testo

And you say that I'm the devil
You know, and I don't disagree
No, I don't see the harm
They say: "You crazy, just leave him, he'll suffocate you"
But I wanna be in your arms

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]
They say, "No, don't pick up the phone, let them think there's nobody home"
But I'm under your spell
'Cause when you call my heart starts to roll
I always want more
It's my heaven, my hell

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]
We're heading deep
Inside lives a voice, a voice so quiet
But I can't hear that voice when your heart beats next to mine

[Chorus: Ariana Grande]
I can't quit you
I can't quit you
I can't quit you
I can't quit you
Yeah, I'm gonna regret it
Yeah, I'm gonna regret it
Yeah, I'm gonna regret it
I know I'm gonna regret it

[Verse 3: Ariana Grande]
When you said: "Baby, I just want you to lay me down and we'll fuck the pain away"
'Cause skin on skin, I feel nothing but the burning of desire
And that's just foreplay

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]
We're heading deep
Inside lives a voice, a voice so quiet
But I can't hear that voice when your heart beats next to mine

[Chorus: Ariana Grande]
I can't quit you
I can't quit you
I can't quit you
I can't quit you
Yeah, I'm gonna regret it
Yeah, I'm gonna regret it
Yeah, I'm gonna regret it
I know I'm gonna regret it

[Outro: Ariana Grande]
I can't quit you
I can't quit you, oh baby
I can't quit you
I can't quit you, oh babe
Gonna regret it
Yeah, I'm gonna regret it
Yeah, I'm gonna regret it
I'm gonna regret it
I'm gonna regret it
(babe, babe, babe)
Gonna regret it
Yeah, I'm gonna regret it

