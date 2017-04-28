Cashmere Cat - Quit (feat. Ariana Grande) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Cashmere Cat - Quit (feat. Ariana Grande) testo



And you say that I'm the devil

You know, and I don't disagree

No, I don't see the harm

They say: "You crazy, just leave him, he'll suffocate you"

But I wanna be in your arms



[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

They say, "No, don't pick up the phone, let them think there's nobody home"

But I'm under your spell

'Cause when you call my heart starts to roll

I always want more

It's my heaven, my hell



[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

We're heading deep

Inside lives a voice, a voice so quiet

But I can't hear that voice when your heart beats next to mine



[Chorus: Ariana Grande]

I can't quit you

I can't quit you

I can't quit you

I can't quit you

Yeah, I'm gonna regret it

Yeah, I'm gonna regret it

Yeah, I'm gonna regret it

I know I'm gonna regret it



[Verse 3: Ariana Grande]

When you said: "Baby, I just want you to lay me down and we'll fuck the pain away"

'Cause skin on skin, I feel nothing but the burning of desire

And that's just foreplay



[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

We're heading deep

Inside lives a voice, a voice so quiet

But I can't hear that voice when your heart beats next to mine



[Chorus: Ariana Grande]

I can't quit you

I can't quit you

I can't quit you

I can't quit you

Yeah, I'm gonna regret it

Yeah, I'm gonna regret it

Yeah, I'm gonna regret it

I know I'm gonna regret it



[Outro: Ariana Grande]

I can't quit you

I can't quit you, oh baby

I can't quit you

I can't quit you, oh babe

Gonna regret it

Yeah, I'm gonna regret it

Yeah, I'm gonna regret it

I'm gonna regret it

I'm gonna regret it

(babe, babe, babe)

Gonna regret it

Yeah, I'm gonna regret it