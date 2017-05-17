Home #Cazzette Video Cazzette - Handful of Gold (feat. JONES) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Cazzette - Handful of Gold (feat. JONES)

Cazzette - Handful of Gold (feat. JONES): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Cazzette - Handful of Gold (feat. JONES) testo

At the start, I was lost, I was waiting
Had the breaks on my heart, but now I'm racing
Feel the sun, take it in, oh, I'm awakened, elevated


In the air I breathe, I can taste the dream
Starting to believe there's a space for me
The whisper on the breeze, could I hold the key?
Clearly I see

The higher we go, the more we will know
Got a handful of gold, so don't let it go
Got a handful of gold

We can shoot for the gold 'cause now we're playing
We can rise from the ground 'cause now we're sailing
We will grow ever stronger, never fading, never fading

In the air I breathe, I can taste the dream
Starting to believe there's a space for me
The whisper on the breeze, could I hold the key?
Clearly I see

The higher we go, the more we will know
Got a handful of gold, so don't let it go
Got a handful of gold
Got a handful of gold

The higher we go, the more we will know
Got a handful of gold, so don't let it go
The higher we go, the more we will know
Got a handful of gold, so don't let it go
Got a handful of gold

