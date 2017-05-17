Cazzette - Handful of Gold (feat. JONES) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Cazzette - Handful of Gold (feat. JONES) testo



At the start, I was lost, I was waiting

Had the breaks on my heart, but now I'm racing

Feel the sun, take it in, oh, I'm awakened, elevated





In the air I breathe, I can taste the dream

Starting to believe there's a space for me

The whisper on the breeze, could I hold the key?

Clearly I see



The higher we go, the more we will know

Got a handful of gold, so don't let it go

Got a handful of gold



We can shoot for the gold 'cause now we're playing

We can rise from the ground 'cause now we're sailing

We will grow ever stronger, never fading, never fading



In the air I breathe, I can taste the dream

Starting to believe there's a space for me

The whisper on the breeze, could I hold the key?

Clearly I see



The higher we go, the more we will know

Got a handful of gold, so don't let it go

Got a handful of gold

Got a handful of gold



The higher we go, the more we will know

Got a handful of gold, so don't let it go

The higher we go, the more we will know

Got a handful of gold, so don't let it go

Got a handful of gold