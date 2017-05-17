Cazzette - Handful of Gold (feat. JONES) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Cazzette - Handful of Gold (feat. JONES) testo
At the start, I was lost, I was waiting
Had the breaks on my heart, but now I'm racing
Feel the sun, take it in, oh, I'm awakened, elevated
In the air I breathe, I can taste the dream
Starting to believe there's a space for me
The whisper on the breeze, could I hold the key?
Clearly I see
The higher we go, the more we will know
Got a handful of gold, so don't let it go
Got a handful of gold
We can shoot for the gold 'cause now we're playing
We can rise from the ground 'cause now we're sailing
We will grow ever stronger, never fading, never fading
In the air I breathe, I can taste the dream
Starting to believe there's a space for me
The whisper on the breeze, could I hold the key?
Clearly I see
The higher we go, the more we will know
Got a handful of gold, so don't let it go
Got a handful of gold
Got a handful of gold
The higher we go, the more we will know
Got a handful of gold, so don't let it go
The higher we go, the more we will know
Got a handful of gold, so don't let it go
Got a handful of gold
