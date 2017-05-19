Cedric Gervais at Ultra Music Festival 2017
20 condivisioni
Cedric Gervais @ Worldwide Stage, Ultra Music Festival Miami, MMW, United States 2017-03-25
01. David Guetta & Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis - Would I Lie To You (Festival Mix) [JACK BACK]
[05:45] ID - ID
w/ GVN & Lee Carter - Get Up [DISCOVERY SOUNDS]
w/ The Chainsmokers feat. Emily Warren - Paris [DISRUPTOR]
[08:50] ID - ID
w/ Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger [VIRGIN]
[12:00] Tom Swoon & Teamworx - Atom [SPINNIN']
w/ ODESZA vs. Cedric Gervais feat. Zyra - Say My Name (Remix) [SPINNIN' REMIXES]
[14:50] Cedric Gervais feat. Jack Wilby - With You [DELECTA]
w/ Flux Pavilion & NGHTMRE feat. Jamie Lewis - Feel Your Love [CIRCUS UKF]
[17:10] ID - ID
w/ Calvin Harris & Disciples feat. Ina Wroldsen - How Deep Is Your Love (Calvin Harris & R3hab Remix) [SONY]
[19:50] ID - ID
w/ HI-LO & Sander van Doorn - WTF [HELDEEP]
[23:15] We AM & Dirty Ducks - Kingdom [FONK]
w/ Lana Del Rey - Summertime Sadness (Cedric Gervais Remix) [SPINNIN']
w/ Lana Del Rey - Young & Beautiful (Cedric Gervais Remix) [SPINNIN']
[28:05] Dirtywork & Erick Kasell & MAD2MAD - Hypnotize [RELEASE (ARMADA)]
w/ Galantis - Runaway (U & I) [BIG BEAT]
[31:32] Dannic - Fonk [REVEALED]
w/ Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You [ASYLUM]
[35:48] ID - ID
[37:00] The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This [COLUMBIA]
[40:30] Martin Solveig feat. Dragonette - Hello [MERCURY]
w/ Disclosure feat. Sam Smith - Latch (Acappella) [PMR]
[45:25] Anevo - Walter White (Kryder Heisenberg Edit) [SOSUMI (FREE)]
[46:00] Cedric Gervais feat. Digital Farm Animals & Dallas Austin - Touch The Sky [DELECTA]
[48:50] Alesso vs. John Christian & Arin Tone & Corey James - Cool Collage (Tryde & DBASSIC Edit) [VIRGIN EMI&THINSP;/&THINSP;PROTOCOL]
w/ Alesso feat. Roy English - Cool (Acappella) [DEF JAM]
[51:45] Deniz Koyu - Bong [REFUNE]
w/ Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus (Acappella) [RHINO]
[54:45] ID - ID
w/ Sam Feldt feat. Kimberly Anne - Show Me Love (Acappella) [SPINNIN' DEEP]
[57:02] Cedric Gervais - Higher Love [FREE]
Altro su #Cedric Gervais
-
PubblicatoCedric Gervais – Live @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLa seconda fase dell'Ultra Music Festival di Miami è stata annunciata. Nove nuovi nomi si andranno ad aggiungere ai già annunciati Hardwell, Skrillex e Tiesto.
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoTracklist e Video live dell'esibizione di Cedric Gervais all'Ultra Music Festival 2016
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLa primavera australiana si anima con il meglio della musica EDM grazie a cinque esibizioni-evento che vedranno l’alternarsi di oltre 70 DJ di fama...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoI giovani Dzeko & Torres, Madeon e il disc jockey Cedric Gervais saranno gli artisti di punta dell'evento itinerante di Barcellona del mese di marzo,...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoIl DJ francese Cedric Gervais torna con un nuovo singolo in collaborazione con la cantautrice americana Ali Tamposi dal titolo "Love Again".
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs