Cedric Gervais at Ultra Music Festival 2017

Cedric Gervais @ Worldwide Stage, Ultra Music Festival Miami, MMW, United States 2017-03-25

01. David Guetta & Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis - Would I Lie To You (Festival Mix) [JACK BACK]

[05:45] ID - ID

w/ GVN & Lee Carter - Get Up [DISCOVERY SOUNDS]

w/ The Chainsmokers feat. Emily Warren - Paris [DISRUPTOR]

[08:50] ID - ID

w/ Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger [VIRGIN]

[12:00] Tom Swoon & Teamworx - Atom [SPINNIN']

w/ ODESZA vs. Cedric Gervais feat. Zyra - Say My Name (Remix) [SPINNIN' REMIXES]

[14:50] Cedric Gervais feat. Jack Wilby - With You [DELECTA]

w/ Flux Pavilion & NGHTMRE feat. Jamie Lewis - Feel Your Love [CIRCUS UKF]

[17:10] ID - ID

w/ Calvin Harris & Disciples feat. Ina Wroldsen - How Deep Is Your Love (Calvin Harris & R3hab Remix) [SONY]

[19:50] ID - ID

w/ HI-LO & Sander van Doorn - WTF [HELDEEP]

[23:15] We AM & Dirty Ducks - Kingdom [FONK]

w/ Lana Del Rey - Summertime Sadness (Cedric Gervais Remix) [SPINNIN']

w/ Lana Del Rey - Young & Beautiful (Cedric Gervais Remix) [SPINNIN']

[28:05] Dirtywork & Erick Kasell & MAD2MAD - Hypnotize [RELEASE (ARMADA)]

w/ Galantis - Runaway (U & I) [BIG BEAT]

[31:32] Dannic - Fonk [REVEALED]

w/ Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You [ASYLUM]

[35:48] ID - ID

[37:00] The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This [COLUMBIA]

[40:30] Martin Solveig feat. Dragonette - Hello [MERCURY]

w/ Disclosure feat. Sam Smith - Latch (Acappella) [PMR]

[45:25] Anevo - Walter White (Kryder Heisenberg Edit) [SOSUMI (FREE)]

[46:00] Cedric Gervais feat. Digital Farm Animals & Dallas Austin - Touch The Sky [DELECTA]

[48:50] Alesso vs. John Christian & Arin Tone & Corey James - Cool Collage (Tryde & DBASSIC Edit) [VIRGIN EMI&THINSP;/&THINSP;PROTOCOL]

w/ Alesso feat. Roy English - Cool (Acappella) [DEF JAM]

[51:45] Deniz Koyu - Bong [REFUNE]

w/ Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus (Acappella) [RHINO]

[54:45] ID - ID

w/ Sam Feldt feat. Kimberly Anne - Show Me Love (Acappella) [SPINNIN' DEEP]

[57:02] Cedric Gervais - Higher Love [FREE]