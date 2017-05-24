Home #Cedric Gervais Video Cedric Gervais - Touch the Sky (feat. Digital Farm Animals & Dallas Austin) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Cedric Gervais - Touch the Sky (feat. Digital Farm Animals & Dallas Austin) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Cedric Gervais - Touch the Sky (feat. Digital Farm Animals & Dallas Austin): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Cedric Gervais - Touch the Sky (feat. Digital Farm Animals & Dallas Austin) testo

You get me so high I touch the sky
It's been raining but I don't know why
But if the rain don't fall down then the sun won't shine
You get me so high I touch the sky
You get me so high, so high, so high
So high, so high, so high
You get me so high
You get me so, you get me so
You get me so, me so, me so high
You get me so high I touch the sky
It's been raining but I don't know why
But if the rain don't fall down then the sun won't shine
You get me so high I touch the sky
You get me so high, so high, so high
So high, so high, so high
You get me so high
You get me so, you get me so
You get me so, me so, me so high

