Cedric Gervais - Touch the Sky (feat. Digital Farm Animals & Dallas Austin) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Cedric Gervais - Touch the Sky (feat. Digital Farm Animals & Dallas Austin) testo



You get me so high I touch the sky

It's been raining but I don't know why

But if the rain don't fall down then the sun won't shine

You get me so high I touch the sky

You get me so high, so high, so high

So high, so high, so high

You get me so high

You get me so, you get me so

You get me so, me so, me so high

You get me so high I touch the sky

It's been raining but I don't know why

But if the rain don't fall down then the sun won't shine

You get me so high I touch the sky

You get me so high, so high, so high

So high, so high, so high

You get me so high

You get me so, you get me so

You get me so, me so, me so high