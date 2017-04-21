Chace - Something About You (feat. Yade Lauren) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Chace - Something About You (feat. Yade Lauren) testo



She's up to something

I've got no clue

This room is filled with intenseness

I gotta let it go

I've never felt so high before

There's something about you

I can't take this anymore

So please tell me the truth

I could be honest to you

There's not much left to do

And we don't have much time to lose

I'm up to something

He's got no clue

Why can't he feel the way I do

I gotta take control

I've never felt so high before

There's something about you

I can't take this anymore

So please tell me the truth

I could be honest to you

There's not much left to do

And we don't have much time to lose

Wanna tell you but I'll wait, wait, ay

Till I find the moment that you feel the same

Set me free and take me higher, higher, higher

We've got no time to waste

(Something about you)