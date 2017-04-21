Home #Chace Video Chace - Something About You (feat. Yade Lauren) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Chace - Something About You (feat. Yade Lauren) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Chace - Something About You (feat. Yade Lauren): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Chace - Something About You (feat. Yade Lauren) testo

She's up to something
I've got no clue
This room is filled with intenseness
I gotta let it go
I've never felt so high before
There's something about you
I can't take this anymore
So please tell me the truth
I could be honest to you
There's not much left to do
And we don't have much time to lose
I'm up to something
He's got no clue
Why can't he feel the way I do
I gotta take control
I've never felt so high before
There's something about you
I can't take this anymore
So please tell me the truth
I could be honest to you
There's not much left to do
And we don't have much time to lose
Wanna tell you but I'll wait, wait, ay
Till I find the moment that you feel the same
Set me free and take me higher, higher, higher
We've got no time to waste
(Something about you)

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Chace

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs