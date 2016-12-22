Cimorelli - I Know You Know It (Video ufficiale e testo)
I know you notice how I turn away.
I stutter on my words, baby, you're so intimidating.
Don't want my friends to know cause I know what they'll say.
Maybe you're not the best idea but I'm here anyway.
This feeling's got me, I don't know how to stop it.
I don't know what to do, I put my hands in my pockets.
You're something else entirely and I'm a loss for words,
A loss for words.
It's just you and me in this night air,
Hoping I look cute to tryna fix my hair.
I'm just two feet from the edge and falling fast.
You're the kind of exciting I know can't last, can't last.
You got me feeling like I'm losing my mind here.
And I'm just tryna figure out where I left it.
I'm so caught up in this and baby, I know it.
Baby, I know it, you know it, I-I-I know you know it.
Oh no!
That smile is brutal, wh-why can't you look away?
I know you know I'm lost in every single word you say.
You make me want to see you every single day,
But I gotta make you think I'm chill so I'll pretend that I'm busy.
You say you're loving all these deep conversations
And I'm losing ground and losing all of my reservations.
Yeah boy, you make it hard to have any hesitations.
I'm pacing, heart racing, I'm quickly fading.
It's just you and me in this night air,
Hoping I look cute to tryna fix my hair.
I'm just two feet from the edge and falling fast.
You're the kind of exciting I know can't last, can't last.
You got me feeling like I'm losing my mind here.
And I'm just tryna figure out where I left it.
I'm so caught up in this and baby, I know it.
Baby, I know it, you know it, I-I-I know you know it.
I know you know it.
I know you know it.
I know you know it.
I know you know it.
I dance in the middle of the street,
You tell me I got way too much energy.
But you like to watch even though I can be alot sometimes
Make it so you can't get me out of your mind.
Almost no cars on the road,
Only trees above us know
Just how caught up in the moment,
I am, you are, we are!
It's just you and me in this night air,
Hoping I look cute to tryna fix my hair.
I'm just two feet from the edge and falling fast.
You're the kind of exciting I know can't last, can't last.
You got me feeling like I'm losing my mind here.
And I'm just tryna figure out where I left it.
I'm so caught up in this and baby, I know it.
Baby, I know it, you know it, I-I-I know you know it.
I'm so caught up in this and baby, I know it.
Baby, I know it, you know it, I-I-I know you know it.
I'm so caught up in this and baby, I know it.
Baby, I know it, you know it, I-I-I know you know it.
