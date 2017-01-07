CMC$ - Keys (feat. Jalise Romy) (Video ufficiale e testo)

CMC$ - Keys (feat. Jalise Romy) testo



I have been into your now

Fighting you with your love again

Ready for this brand new start

To love, to love, to love again

Opened my gates for you

I heard you knocking my door

Nothing I've been heard before

But I ain't nobody you in

It's I want you, It's I want you

I want you to take care me

Gonna maples, gonna maples

I want you to take care me

You've got the keys to my heart

Keys to my house, keys to my heart

You've got the keys to my heart

Keys to my house, keys to my heart

(Oh yeah, you got them)

(Oh yeah, you got them)

I put my fear aside now

Letting you in my space

My heart wiil be your home

Let your love be my home

It's I want you, It's I want you

I want you to take care me

Gonna maples, gonna maples

I want you to take care me

You've got the keys to my heart

Keys to my house, keys to my heart

You've got the keys to my heart

Keys to my house, keys to my heart

(Oh yeah, you got them)

(Oh yeah, you got them)

You've got the keys to my heart

Keys to my house, keys to my heart

You've got the keys to my heart

Keys to my house, keys to my heart

(Oh yeah, you got them)

You've got the keys to my heart

Keys to my house, keys to my heart

You've got the keys to my heart

Keys to my house, keys to my heart