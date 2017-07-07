Coldplay - A L I E N S (Video ufficiale e testo)
Coldplay - A L I E N S testo
We were just about to lose our home
Diamonds ate the radio
Moving in the dead of night
We took photographs
Just some just so
History has some to know
We were moving at the speed of flight
Kids
Cry
If you
Want to
That's alright
If you
Want to
Hold me
Hold me tight
Just an alien
We were hovering without a home
Millions are UFO
Hovering in hope some scope
Tonight
Sees the light and says
Fly if you
Want to
That's alright
But if you
Want to
Call me
Call this line
Just an alien
Just an alien
Oh we just want to get home again
Tell your leader
Sir or ma'am
We come in peace
We mean no harm
Somewhere out there
In the unknown
All the E.T's are phoning home
Watching my life
On the skyline
Crossing your eyes
For a lifetime
Just an alien
Moving target
Target movement
A patch a corner
Of the spacetime
Just an alien
Turning toward it
Turning pages
Over Asia
Crossing ages
Just an alien
Oh we just want to get home again
Altro su #Coldplay
-
PubblicatoChristmas Lights
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoI Coldplay rompono il silenzio dopo un periodo di lavoro in studio per ultimare il nuovo album. E lo fanno annunciando un regalo - anche se a pagamento - che...
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoQuale famoso brano rappresenta al meglio le tue festività natalizie? Gioca con il nostro quiz e scoprilo!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoRihanna e il leader dei Coldplay sono stati paparazzati a cena insieme: è l'inizio di una nuova storia d'amore o solo una collaborazione artistica?
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers hanno pubblicato sul profilo Snapchat un video nel quale Chris Martin canta con loro. I fan si sono scatenati: sorprese all'orizzonte.
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs