Coldplay - A L I E N S (Video ufficiale e testo)

We were just about to lose our home
Diamonds ate the radio
Moving in the dead of night

We took photographs
Just some just so
History has some to know
We were moving at the speed of flight

Kids
Cry

If you
Want to
That's alright
If you
Want to
Hold me
Hold me tight
Just an alien

We were hovering without a home
Millions are UFO
Hovering in hope some scope
Tonight

Sees the light and says
Fly if you
Want to
That's alright
But if you
Want to
Call me
Call this line
Just an alien
Just an alien

Oh we just want to get home again

Tell your leader
Sir or ma'am
We come in peace
We mean no harm
Somewhere out there
In the unknown
All the E.T's are phoning home

Watching my life
On the skyline
Crossing your eyes
For a lifetime

Just an alien
Moving target
Target movement
A patch a corner
Of the spacetime

Just an alien
Turning toward it
Turning pages
Over Asia
Crossing ages

Just an alien
Oh we just want to get home again

