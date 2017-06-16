Coldplay - All I Can Think About Is You (Video ufficiale e testo)

Coldplay - All I Can Think About Is You testo



I love you and I need you

Nelly, I love you, I do

Need you



No matter what I do

All I think about is you

Even when I'm with my boo

Boy, you know I'm crazy over you



No matter what I do

All I think about is you

Even when I'm with my boo

You know I'm crazy over you



Uh-uh-uh-uh

I met this chick and she just moved right up the block

From me

And she got the hots for me, the finest thing I need

To see

But oh, no, no, she got a man and a son, oh-oh, but

That's okay

Cause I wait for my cue and just listen, play my

Position

Like a shortstop, pick up everything mami hittin'

And in no time I better make this friend mine and

That's for sure

Cause I-I never been the type to break up a happy

Home

But there's something 'bout baby girl, I just cant

Leave her lone

So tell me, ma, what's it gonna be

She said, you don't know what you mean to me, come

On



Uh-uh-uh-uh

I see a lot in your look and I never say a word

I know how nigures start actin' trippin', and hate up

All the girls

And there's no way Nelly go for it

Ain't fuckin' with no dame, as you could see

But I-I like your steeze, your style, your whole

Demeanor

The way you come through and holler, and swoop me in

His two-seater

Now that's gangsta and I got special ways to thank ya,

Don't you forget it

But it ain't that easy for you to back up and leave

Him

But you and me we got ties for different reasons

I respect that and right before I turned to leave

She said, you don't know what you mean to me, come

On



Sing it for me, k



I love and I need you

Nelly, I love you, I do

And it's more than you'll ever know

Boy, it's for sure

You can always count on my love

Forever more, yeah, yeah



East coast, I know you're shakin' right

Down south, I know you're bouncin' right

West coast, I know you're walkin' right

(cause you don't know what you mean to me)

Midwest, I see you swingin' right



Yeah, yeah



