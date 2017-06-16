Home #Coldplay Video Coldplay - All I Can Think About Is You (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Coldplay - All I Can Think About Is You (Video ufficiale e testo)

Coldplay - All I Can Think About Is You: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Coldplay - All I Can Think About Is You testo

I love you and I need you
Nelly, I love you, I do
Need you

No matter what I do
All I think about is you
Even when I'm with my boo
Boy, you know I'm crazy over you

No matter what I do
All I think about is you
Even when I'm with my boo
You know I'm crazy over you

Uh-uh-uh-uh
I met this chick and she just moved right up the block
From me
And she got the hots for me, the finest thing I need
To see
But oh, no, no, she got a man and a son, oh-oh, but
That's okay
Cause I wait for my cue and just listen, play my
Position
Like a shortstop, pick up everything mami hittin'
And in no time I better make this friend mine and
That's for sure
Cause I-I never been the type to break up a happy
Home
But there's something 'bout baby girl, I just cant
Leave her lone
So tell me, ma, what's it gonna be
She said, you don't know what you mean to me, come
On

No matter what I do
All I think about is you
Even when I'm with my boo
Boy, you know I'm crazy over you

No matter what I do
All I think about is you
Even when I'm with my boo
You know I'm crazy over you

Uh-uh-uh-uh
I see a lot in your look and I never say a word
I know how nigures start actin' trippin', and hate up
All the girls
And there's no way Nelly go for it
Ain't fuckin' with no dame, as you could see
But I-I like your steeze, your style, your whole
Demeanor
The way you come through and holler, and swoop me in
His two-seater
Now that's gangsta and I got special ways to thank ya,
Don't you forget it
But it ain't that easy for you to back up and leave
Him
But you and me we got ties for different reasons
I respect that and right before I turned to leave
She said, you don't know what you mean to me, come
On

No matter what I do
All I think about is you
Even when I'm with my boo
Boy, you know I'm crazy over you

No matter what I do
All I think about is you
Even when I'm with my boo
You know I'm crazy over you

Sing it for me, k

I love and I need you
Nelly, I love you, I do
And it's more than you'll ever know
Boy, it's for sure
You can always count on my love
Forever more, yeah, yeah

East coast, I know you're shakin' right
Down south, I know you're bouncin' right
West coast, I know you're walkin' right
(cause you don't know what you mean to me)
Midwest, I see you swingin' right

No matter what I do
All I think about is you
Even when I'm with my boo
Boy, you know I'm crazy over you

No matter what I do
All I think about is you
Even when I'm with my boo
You know I'm crazy over you

East coast, I know you're shakin' right
Down south, I know you're bouncin' right
West coast, I know you're walkin' right
(You don't know what you mean to me)
Midwest, I see you swingin' right

East coast, you're still shakin' right
Down south, I know you're bouncin' right
West coast, I know you're walkin' right
(you don't know what you mean to me)
Midwest, you're still swingin' right

No matter what I do
All I think about is you
Even when I'm with my boo
Boy, you know I'm crazy over you

No matter what I do
All I think about is you
Even when I'm with my boo
You know I'm crazy over you

Yeah, yeah

East coast, I know you're shakin' right
Down south, I know you're bouncin' right
West coast, I know you're walkin' right
(You don't know what you mean to me)
Midwest, I see you swingin' right

East coast, you're still shakin' right
Down south, I know you're bouncin' right
West coast, I know you're walkin' right
(You don't know what you mean to me)
Midwest, you're still swingin' right

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Coldplay

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs