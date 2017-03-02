Coldplay - Hypnotised (Video ufficiale e testo)

Coldplay - Hypnotised testo



[Verse 1]

Been rusting in the rubble

Running to a faint

Need a brand new coat of paint

Found myself in trouble

Thinking about what ain't

Never gonna be a saint

Saying float like an eagle

Fall like the rain

Pouring in to put out the pain

Oh again and again



[Chorus]

Now I'm hyp, hypnotized

Yeah I trip, when I look in your eyes

Oh I'm hyp, hypnotized

Yeah I slip and I'm mesmerized



[Verse 2]

It's easy to be lethal

I'm learning from the news

It's a guidebook for the blues

Saying it's the very same steeple

People want to chose

They just see it from different views

And threading the needle

Fixing my flame

Oh now I'm moved to exclaim

Oh again, and again



[Chorus]

Now I'm hyp, hypnotized

Yeah I trip, when I look in your eyes

Oh I'm hyp, hypnotized

Yeah I lift and I'm mesmerized



[Outro]

Oh again, and again

Now I'm hyp, hypnotized

Yeah I lift to a permanent high

Oh I'm hyp, hypnotized

It was dark

Now it's sunrise