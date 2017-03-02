Coldplay - Hypnotised (Video ufficiale e testo)
Coldplay - Hypnotised testo
[Verse 1]
Been rusting in the rubble
Running to a faint
Need a brand new coat of paint
Found myself in trouble
Thinking about what ain't
Never gonna be a saint
Saying float like an eagle
Fall like the rain
Pouring in to put out the pain
Oh again and again
[Chorus]
Now I'm hyp, hypnotized
Yeah I trip, when I look in your eyes
Oh I'm hyp, hypnotized
Yeah I slip and I'm mesmerized
[Verse 2]
It's easy to be lethal
I'm learning from the news
It's a guidebook for the blues
Saying it's the very same steeple
People want to chose
They just see it from different views
And threading the needle
Fixing my flame
Oh now I'm moved to exclaim
Oh again, and again
[Chorus]
Now I'm hyp, hypnotized
Yeah I trip, when I look in your eyes
Oh I'm hyp, hypnotized
Yeah I lift and I'm mesmerized
[Outro]
Oh again, and again
Now I'm hyp, hypnotized
Yeah I lift to a permanent high
Oh I'm hyp, hypnotized
It was dark
Now it's sunrise
