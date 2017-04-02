Cr3on - Shiver (feat. Bitter's Kiss) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Cr3on - Shiver (feat. Bitter's Kiss) testo



Children walking down the avenues

Without a hand to hold on to

While all the things they believe are true

Wither, wither, wither...



It doesn't have to be this way

Going hungry on a working man's pay

Losing years, counting days

Watching dreams drift away



The city burns across the river

Winter nights while we shiver

The city burns across the river

Cold winter nights, we shiver

The city burns across the river

Cold winter nights, we shiver



It doesn't have to be this way

Going hungry on a working man's pay

Losing years, counting days

Watching dreams drift away

Dreams drift away

Dreams drift away

Dreams drift away...



The city burns across the river

Winter nights while we shiver

The city burns across the river

Cold winter nights, we shiver

The city burns across the river

Winter nights while we shiver

The city burns across the river

Cold winter nights, we shiver