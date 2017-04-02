Home #Cr3on Video Cr3on - Shiver (feat. Bitter's Kiss) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Cr3on - Shiver (feat. Bitter's Kiss) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Cr3on - Shiver (feat. Bitter's Kiss): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Cr3on - Shiver (feat. Bitter's Kiss) testo

Children walking down the avenues
Without a hand to hold on to
While all the things they believe are true
Wither, wither, wither...

It doesn't have to be this way
Going hungry on a working man's pay
Losing years, counting days
Watching dreams drift away

The city burns across the river
Winter nights while we shiver
The city burns across the river
Cold winter nights, we shiver
The city burns across the river
Cold winter nights, we shiver

Children walking down the avenues
Without a hand to hold on to
While all the things they believe are true
Wither, wither, wither...

It doesn't have to be this way
Going hungry on a working man's pay
Losing years, counting days
Watching dreams drift away

The city burns across the river
Winter nights while we shiver
The city burns across the river
Cold winter nights, we shiver
The city burns across the river
Winter nights while we shiver
The city burns across the river
Cold winter nights, we shiver

It doesn't have to be this way
Going hungry on a working man's pay
Losing years, counting days
Watching dreams drift away
Dreams drift away
Dreams drift away
Dreams drift away...

The city burns across the river
Winter nights while we shiver
The city burns across the river
Cold winter nights, we shiver
The city burns across the river
Winter nights while we shiver
The city burns across the river
Cold winter nights, we shiver

