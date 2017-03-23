Home #Daft Punk Video Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger (Video ufficiale e testo)
Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger (Video ufficiale e testo)

Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger testo

Work it
Make it
Do it
Makes us
Harder
Better
Faster
Stronger
Work it harder, make it better, do it faster, make it stronger
More than
Ever
Hour
After
Our
Work is
Never over

Work it harder, make it better
Do it faster, makes us stronger
More than ever hour after hour
Work is never over [x2]

Harder
Better
Faster
Stronger

Work it harder, make it better
Do it faster, makes us stronger
More than ever, hour after our
Work is never over [x4]

Work it
Make it
Do it
Makes sense

Harder
Better
Faster
Stronger

Work it harder, make it better
Do it faster, makes us stronger
More than ever, hour after hour
Work it never over [x6]

