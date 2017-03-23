Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger (Video ufficiale e testo)

Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger testo



Work it

Make it

Do it

Makes us

Harder

Better

Faster

Stronger

Work it harder, make it better, do it faster, make it stronger

More than

Ever

Hour

After

Our

Work is

Never over



Work it harder, make it better

Do it faster, makes us stronger

More than ever hour after hour

Work is never over [x2]



Harder

Better

Faster

Stronger



Work it harder, make it better

Do it faster, makes us stronger

More than ever, hour after our

Work is never over [x4]



Work it

Make it

Do it

Makes sense



Harder

Better

Faster

Stronger



Work it harder, make it better

Do it faster, makes us stronger

More than ever, hour after hour

Work it never over [x6]